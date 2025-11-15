From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
"Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk" Documentary Screening
Date:
Saturday, November 15, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Arab Film Festival
Location Details:
The New Parkway Theater
474 24th St
Oakland
474 24th St
Oakland
An Iranian filmmaker participates in a series of video calls with a young Palestinian photojournalist who describes her life confined in Gaza during the current genocide.
Order Tickets at:
https://arabfilm29.eventive.org/schedule/68f882d6a343c651e94b7ed9
Order Tickets at:
https://arabfilm29.eventive.org/schedule/68f882d6a343c651e94b7ed9
Added to the calendar on Fri, Nov 14, 2025 8:10PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network