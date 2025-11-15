From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
UNAC Peace Conference @ BFUU
Date:
Saturday, November 15, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
BFUU Social Justice Committee
Location Details:
Berkeley Fellowship of Unitarian Universalists Hall, 1924 Cedar St., a block east of MLK Jr Wy.
Many riveting speakers - Pam Africa! Mumia Abu Jamal (video) and his Dr.! Kevin Cooper from death row! Joe Lombardo, Jeff Mackler, Cynthia Papermaster, Phoebe Thomas Sorgen, Marjorie Mikels, many more. See description at above website. Educational AND Networking opp!
For more information: http://www.BFUU.org/events
Added to the calendar on Fri, Nov 14, 2025 5:22PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network