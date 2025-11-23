From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Celebrate a Year of Resistance--Freedom Socialist Party Open House
Sunday, November 23, 2025
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Other
Freedom Socialist Party
415-864-1278
New Valencia Hall
747 Polk St. (at Ellis)
San Francisco, CA 94109
2025 has been a year of struggle and resistance against the imploding capitalist system. Stop by the Freedom Socialist Party's community hall to be with other fighters to strategize and build on our accomplishments. We'll have button and poster making stations so that you can be ready for the next protests!
For more information: http://www.socialism.com/san-francisco
Added to the calendar on Fri, Nov 14, 2025 2:18PM
