Celebrate a Year of Resistance--Freedom Socialist Party Open House

Date:

Sunday, November 23, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Freedom Socialist Party

Email:

Phone:

415-864-1278

Location Details:

New Valencia Hall

747 Polk St. (at Ellis)

San Francisco, CA 94109

2025 has been a year of struggle and resistance against the imploding capitalist system. Stop by the Freedom Socialist Party's community hall to be with other fighters to strategize and build on our accomplishments. We'll have button and poster making stations so that you can be ready for the next protests!