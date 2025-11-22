top
East Bay Government & Elections Labor & Workers

Stop the Tariffs, Trade War & Sanctions, Rally and Speak-out at Port of Oakland

Rally Against Tariffs, Trade War & Sanctions
Date:
Saturday, November 22, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
UFCLP
Location Details:
Middle Harbor Shoreline Park
Port Of Oakland
2777 Middle Harbor Road, Oakland
11/22/25 EMERGENCY ACTION:
Stop The Tariffs, Trade War & Sanctions, The Main Enemy Is At Home!
Union, Worker, Community Speak-out Against Trade War Tariffs & Sanctions
Speak-out & Rally

Middle Harbor Shoreline Park
Port Of Oakland
Oakland

Saturday, November 22, 2025 12:00 Noon


Trade unionists, workers and community members from Northern California and throughout the country will join together in opposing the massive tariffs, trade war and sanctions that the Trump administration has imposed on countries around the world including our neighbors Canada and Mexico.

These policies are leading to growing unemployment and destruction of our jobs in California and throughout the country. The sanctions on Iran, Venezuela, Cuba and other countries around the world are not helping either the people of those countries or the workers and people of the United States.

They are also being used to whip up racism and xenophobia against people in this country and around the world. It is also part of the growing threat of fascism.

The growing trade war is similar to what took place before the 1930’s and led to the world depression and world war two.

Our enemies are not the working people in other countries but the billionaires and techno fascists who now run the US government. These tariffs are destroying ILWU, Teamster and UAW jobs in trade, tourism, automotive and in the food processing industry.

Join the first labor community rally in the US Against tariffs, trade war and sanctions

Initial Endorsers
Labor Against Trade Wars & Sanctions, United Front Committee For A Labor Party, WorkWeek,

For more info & to endorse and speak: info [at] ufclp.org
