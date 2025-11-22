From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Stop the Tariffs, Trade War & Sanctions, Rally and Speak-out at Port of Oakland
Date:
Saturday, November 22, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
UFCLP
Location Details:
Middle Harbor Shoreline Park
Port Of Oakland
2777 Middle Harbor Road, Oakland
Port Of Oakland
2777 Middle Harbor Road, Oakland
11/22/25 EMERGENCY ACTION:
Stop The Tariffs, Trade War & Sanctions, The Main Enemy Is At Home!
Union, Worker, Community Speak-out Against Trade War Tariffs & Sanctions
Speak-out & Rally
Middle Harbor Shoreline Park
Port Of Oakland
Oakland
Saturday, November 22, 2025 12:00 Noon
Trade unionists, workers and community members from Northern California and throughout the country will join together in opposing the massive tariffs, trade war and sanctions that the Trump administration has imposed on countries around the world including our neighbors Canada and Mexico.
These policies are leading to growing unemployment and destruction of our jobs in California and throughout the country. The sanctions on Iran, Venezuela, Cuba and other countries around the world are not helping either the people of those countries or the workers and people of the United States.
They are also being used to whip up racism and xenophobia against people in this country and around the world. It is also part of the growing threat of fascism.
The growing trade war is similar to what took place before the 1930’s and led to the world depression and world war two.
Our enemies are not the working people in other countries but the billionaires and techno fascists who now run the US government. These tariffs are destroying ILWU, Teamster and UAW jobs in trade, tourism, automotive and in the food processing industry.
Join the first labor community rally in the US Against tariffs, trade war and sanctions
Initial Endorsers
Labor Against Trade Wars & Sanctions, United Front Committee For A Labor Party, WorkWeek,
For more info & to endorse and speak: info [at] ufclp.org
Stop The Tariffs, Trade War & Sanctions, The Main Enemy Is At Home!
Union, Worker, Community Speak-out Against Trade War Tariffs & Sanctions
Speak-out & Rally
Middle Harbor Shoreline Park
Port Of Oakland
Oakland
Saturday, November 22, 2025 12:00 Noon
Trade unionists, workers and community members from Northern California and throughout the country will join together in opposing the massive tariffs, trade war and sanctions that the Trump administration has imposed on countries around the world including our neighbors Canada and Mexico.
These policies are leading to growing unemployment and destruction of our jobs in California and throughout the country. The sanctions on Iran, Venezuela, Cuba and other countries around the world are not helping either the people of those countries or the workers and people of the United States.
They are also being used to whip up racism and xenophobia against people in this country and around the world. It is also part of the growing threat of fascism.
The growing trade war is similar to what took place before the 1930’s and led to the world depression and world war two.
Our enemies are not the working people in other countries but the billionaires and techno fascists who now run the US government. These tariffs are destroying ILWU, Teamster and UAW jobs in trade, tourism, automotive and in the food processing industry.
Join the first labor community rally in the US Against tariffs, trade war and sanctions
Initial Endorsers
Labor Against Trade Wars & Sanctions, United Front Committee For A Labor Party, WorkWeek,
For more info & to endorse and speak: info [at] ufclp.org
Added to the calendar on Fri, Nov 14, 2025 10:56AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network