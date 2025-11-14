top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
U.S. Immigrant Rights Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

ICE Committed Murder and Tried to Hide It

by INDYRADIO
Fri, Nov 14, 2025 7:52AM
No one has ever committed suicide with their hands tied behind their back.

ICE committed murder, and tried to silence this. because they thought the people concerned had to voice whatsoever, so they could be erased like Palestinians.
Yanfeng Ge: “It filled me with great sadness to think of his final moments alone, scared, and in pain."
original image (960x540)
This is the last item of a long scroll of Yesterday's News where we first learn Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is barely holding his seat. The death in ICE custody is item #12
We're hoping to get more information from Pennsylvannia today.

The brother of an ICE detainee who died at the Moshannon Valley Processing Center in Pennsylvania is suing the government for more information about the jail’s conditions and the circumstances of his brother’s death. Chaofeng Ge, a citizen of China, was found hanging by his neck in a shower stall in August. His family said that his hands and legs were tied behind his back. This is his brother, Yanfeng Ge, speaking to reporters Wednesday.

Yanfeng Ge: “It filled me with great sadness to think of his final moments alone, scared, and in pain. I don’t know how he could have had the opportunity to take his own life, or what drove him to do so. But these sorts of things should not happen to people who are in the government’s custody.”

For more information: https://indyradio.net/?q=node/530
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$165.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code