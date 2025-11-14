ICE Committed Murder and Tried to Hide It by INDYRADIO

No one has ever committed suicide with their hands tied behind their back.



ICE committed murder, and tried to silence this. because they thought the people concerned had to voice whatsoever, so they could be erased like Palestinians.

This is the last item of a long scroll of Yesterday's News where we first learn Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is barely holding his seat. The death in ICE custody is item #12

We're hoping to get more information from Pennsylvannia today.



The brother of an ICE detainee who died at the Moshannon Valley Processing Center in Pennsylvania is suing the government for more information about the jail’s conditions and the circumstances of his brother’s death. Chaofeng Ge, a citizen of China, was found hanging by his neck in a shower stall in August. His family said that his hands and legs were tied behind his back. This is his brother, Yanfeng Ge, speaking to reporters Wednesday.



Yanfeng Ge: “It filled me with great sadness to think of his final moments alone, scared, and in pain. I don’t know how he could have had the opportunity to take his own life, or what drove him to do so. But these sorts of things should not happen to people who are in the government’s custody.”



