Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
protest cheer
California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
View events for the week of 11/28/2025
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Labor & Workers

Rally at ILWU International - On Black Friday for Blockade of Military Aid to Israel

11/28/25 Action At ILWU International For Labor Boycott of Israel
Date:
Friday, November 28, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
UFCLP
Location Details:
ILWU International offices
1188 Franklin St
San Francisco
November 28th Rally at ILWU International-On Black Friday
For a Labor Boycott of US Military Weapons to Israel
Stop The Genocide & US Supported War Crimes

Join the Rally at ILWU International!
Friday November 28, 2025 4PM 1188 Franklin St. San Francisco

Longshore unions and other workers in Italy have called for a general strike against genocide in Gaza to take place on November 28th.

Italian and Spanish workers have set the bar for what true union solidarity with Palestine means carrying out historical strikes that have been able to slow the transfer of weapons to Israel from the ports and awakened an international consciousness among the working class about our power as working people. Italian unions have urged US longshore workers to join them on the 28th and stop all cargo to stop the genocide. Unions in the US have an obligation to stop this genocide. The US government is supporting Israel politically, economically and with weapons to carry out this the genocide in Palestine.

Yet the AFL-CIO and International Longshoremen’s Association, and the International Longshoremen and Warehouse Union’s leadership have kept silent. We call on the ILWU leadership to stand with Palestine.

The fascist Trump government is not only supporting genocide but is directly attacking all workers. These attacks: shutting down our federal government, denying workers and families basic public services and food, direct attacks at our workplaces by masked gestapo-type forces and the military take-over of our cities have provoked a clear response. AFA CWA president Sara Nelson and Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson called for a general strike to stop this fascism.

This fight is connected to Palestine. Both the Democrat and Republican Parties have funded ICE and law enforcement across the country for decades and approved that US officers train with Israel and use Israeli weapons that have been “battle-tested” on Palestinians in crowd control and repression. Israeli surveillance software is being used by the US to track immigrants and activists in the US, just like it has been used to kill over 270 journalists in Gaza in 2 years.

Time is growing short as Trump and his fascists are preparing for martial law and an attack on Venezuela. STOP Military Weapons to Israel! An Injury to One Is An Injury to All! 

Endorsed by UPTE Members For Palestine, WorkWeek Radio, Labor For Palestine National Network, United Front Committee For A Labor Party. For More Info info [at] ufclp.org
Added to the calendar on Thu, Nov 13, 2025 7:52PM
§Italian Workers Union Si Cobas Blockade Cargo To Israel
by UFCLP
Thu, Nov 13, 2025 7:52PM
Italian Union Si Cobas To Join 11/28/25 Gen Strike For Palestine
original image (2048x1153)
The Italian union Si Cobas will be joining the general strike in Italy on November 28 to protest the genocide in Gaza.
