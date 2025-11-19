From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Commemorate 100th Anniversary Of Murder Of Joe Hill
Date:
Wednesday, November 19, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Rank & File
Location Details:
Grassroots House
2022 Blake St.
Berkeley
Commemorate 100th Anniversary On the Death Of Joe Hill In Utah
He's Been Dead 110 Years But His Spirit Lives On
For more information: https://www.grassrootshouse.org/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Nov 13, 2025 5:29PM
