Boycott Chevron West Coast Coordinated Day of Action

Date:

Saturday, November 22, 2025

Time:

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

East Bay DSA Climate Action Committee

Location Details:

Chevron Station Picket, 55th Street and Telegraph Ave, Oakland

Join us on November 22nd in solidarity with world-wide actions for Palestine and dozens of events throughout our region as part of the West Coast Coordinated Boycott Chevron Day of Action.



Oakland Chevron Station Picket | Saturday, November 22nd | 1:00 - 3:00 PM at the Chevron station at 55th Street and Telegraph Ave, Oakland



We'll bring banners, songs and snacks. Bring friends and good energy!