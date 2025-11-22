From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Boycott Chevron West Coast Coordinated Day of Action
Date:
Saturday, November 22, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
East Bay DSA Climate Action Committee
Location Details:
Chevron Station Picket, 55th Street and Telegraph Ave, Oakland
Join us on November 22nd in solidarity with world-wide actions for Palestine and dozens of events throughout our region as part of the West Coast Coordinated Boycott Chevron Day of Action.
Oakland Chevron Station Picket | Saturday, November 22nd | 1:00 - 3:00 PM at the Chevron station at 55th Street and Telegraph Ave, Oakland
We'll bring banners, songs and snacks. Bring friends and good energy!
Oakland Chevron Station Picket | Saturday, November 22nd | 1:00 - 3:00 PM at the Chevron station at 55th Street and Telegraph Ave, Oakland
We'll bring banners, songs and snacks. Bring friends and good energy!
For more information: https://www.eastbaydsa.org/events/4687/202...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Nov 13, 2025 3:30PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network