From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Report-back from Bay Area Refuse Fascism Volunteers in DC—Nov 5 it began—Trump Must Go Now
Date:
Friday, November 14, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Refuse Fascism Norcal
Email:
Location Details:
First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco, TSK Room
1187 Franklin St
1187 Franklin St
🧡 REPORT-BACK from the Bay Area Refuse Fascism Volunteers in DC 🧡
🗓️ FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 14
⏰ Doors open at 6:00 PM, program begins at 6:30 PM
📍First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco, TSK Room (1187 Franklin St)
Learn first-hand about November 5th - the beginning of an unrelenting, nonviolent struggle in the nation’s capital — a movement to bring about the Fall of the Trump Fascist Regime.
- See videos and photos from the Nov. 5 march & rally
- Hear in-person accounts from on-the-ground volunteers
- Discuss how to sustain and grow the momentum to make this unifying demand a reality: TRUMP MUST GO NOW!
-----------------------------------------------------
This movement runs on courage — and your support. Every dollar helps reach and mobilize people to flood DC & surround the White House is nonviolent resistance.
Your gift powers the sound, the stages, the organizing. Be part of the political earthquake shaking DC not stopping until Trump is removed from power.
Donate at refusefascism.org or text SUPPORT to 855-755-1314
🗓️ FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 14
⏰ Doors open at 6:00 PM, program begins at 6:30 PM
📍First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco, TSK Room (1187 Franklin St)
Learn first-hand about November 5th - the beginning of an unrelenting, nonviolent struggle in the nation’s capital — a movement to bring about the Fall of the Trump Fascist Regime.
- See videos and photos from the Nov. 5 march & rally
- Hear in-person accounts from on-the-ground volunteers
- Discuss how to sustain and grow the momentum to make this unifying demand a reality: TRUMP MUST GO NOW!
-----------------------------------------------------
This movement runs on courage — and your support. Every dollar helps reach and mobilize people to flood DC & surround the White House is nonviolent resistance.
Your gift powers the sound, the stages, the organizing. Be part of the political earthquake shaking DC not stopping until Trump is removed from power.
Donate at refusefascism.org or text SUPPORT to 855-755-1314
For more information: http://refusefascism.org
Added to the calendar on Thu, Nov 13, 2025 3:06PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network