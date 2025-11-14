Report-back from Bay Area Refuse Fascism Volunteers in DC—Nov 5 it began—Trump Must Go Now

Friday, November 14, 2025

6:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Speaker

Refuse Fascism Norcal

First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco, TSK Room

1187 Franklin St

🧡 REPORT-BACK from the Bay Area Refuse Fascism Volunteers in DC 🧡



🗓️ FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 14

⏰ Doors open at 6:00 PM, program begins at 6:30 PM

📍First Unitarian Universalist Society of San Francisco, TSK Room (1187 Franklin St)



Learn first-hand about November 5th - the beginning of an unrelenting, nonviolent struggle in the nation’s capital — a movement to bring about the Fall of the Trump Fascist Regime.



- See videos and photos from the Nov. 5 march & rally

- Hear in-person accounts from on-the-ground volunteers

- Discuss how to sustain and grow the momentum to make this unifying demand a reality: TRUMP MUST GO NOW!



This movement runs on courage — and your support. Every dollar helps reach and mobilize people to flood DC & surround the White House is nonviolent resistance.

Your gift powers the sound, the stages, the organizing. Be part of the political earthquake shaking DC not stopping until Trump is removed from power.



Donate at refusefascism.org or text SUPPORT to 855-755-1314