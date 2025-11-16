top
Santa Cruz Indymedia Arts + Action Police State & Prisons

Visions From Within Exhibition Opening

Santa Cruz Barrios Unidos, 1817 Soquel Avenue, Santa Cruz (Parking on Trevethan Avenue)
original image (1200x762)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, November 16, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Institute of the Arts and Sciences
Location Details:
Santa Cruz Barrios Unidos, 1817 Soquel Avenue, Santa Cruz (Parking on Trevethan Avenue)
Join us at Santa Cruz Barrios Unidos Poet's Corner to celebrate the opening of Visions From Within, a new exhibition of art showcasing the creativity and resilience of individuals currently and formerly incarcerated in California. In the painting, drawing, and poetry on view, the artists share deeply personal reflections on identity, hope, justice, and transformation.

For this special afternoon, meet participating artists, some of whom will be at the event and some who will call in from their facilities. Enjoy music by local DJs, and eat free food by Teresa’s Tacos.

FREE and open to the public.

Visions From Within is available for viewing also by appointment. Email Anthony Alejandrez, exhibition curator and IAS Transitions program coordinator, at aalejan2 [at] ucsc.edu.
For more information: https://ias.ucsc.edu/event/visions-from-wi...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Nov 13, 2025 11:15AM
