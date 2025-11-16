From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Visions From Within Exhibition Opening
Date:
Sunday, November 16, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Institute of the Arts and Sciences
Location Details:
Santa Cruz Barrios Unidos, 1817 Soquel Avenue, Santa Cruz (Parking on Trevethan Avenue)
Join us at Santa Cruz Barrios Unidos Poet's Corner to celebrate the opening of Visions From Within, a new exhibition of art showcasing the creativity and resilience of individuals currently and formerly incarcerated in California. In the painting, drawing, and poetry on view, the artists share deeply personal reflections on identity, hope, justice, and transformation.
For this special afternoon, meet participating artists, some of whom will be at the event and some who will call in from their facilities. Enjoy music by local DJs, and eat free food by Teresa’s Tacos.
FREE and open to the public.
Visions From Within is available for viewing also by appointment. Email Anthony Alejandrez, exhibition curator and IAS Transitions program coordinator, at aalejan2 [at] ucsc.edu.
For this special afternoon, meet participating artists, some of whom will be at the event and some who will call in from their facilities. Enjoy music by local DJs, and eat free food by Teresa’s Tacos.
FREE and open to the public.
Visions From Within is available for viewing also by appointment. Email Anthony Alejandrez, exhibition curator and IAS Transitions program coordinator, at aalejan2 [at] ucsc.edu.
For more information: https://ias.ucsc.edu/event/visions-from-wi...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Nov 13, 2025 11:15AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network