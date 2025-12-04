From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Know Your Rights Workshop
Date:
Thursday, December 04, 2025
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Friends of la Peña Immigrant Rights Committee
Location Details:
La Peña Cultural Center
at 3105 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley
Friends of La Peña Immigrant Rights Committee and East Bay Sanctuary Covenant invite you to attend a Know Your Rights Workshop Thursday, December 4 from 7 to 9pm. The workshop will be held at La Pena Cultural Center at 3105 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley.
This workshop will cover how ICE operates and collects information and what to do during an ICE encounter. It will prepare advocates and allies to give urgently needed “Know Your Rights” information to community members.
RSVP required at https://www.eastbaysanctuary.org/workshops
For more information: https://www.flpir.org/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 12, 2025 7:56PM
