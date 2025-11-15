From the Open-Publishing Calendar
#No Trillionaires Day of Action San Jose
Date:
Saturday, November 15, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Vickie
Location Details:
Winchester Shopping Center Sign
3137 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose, CA 95117
3137 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose, CA 95117
#No Trillionaires Day of Action San Jose / Make Billionaires PAY!
Elon Musk and his billionaire buddies are destroying our democracy. In response, we're taking nonviolent action in the street and at the Tesla showroom.
⚡Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.
The stakes couldn’t be higher. Bring your family, your friends, democracy needs your courage!
Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.
#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/teslatake...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 12, 2025 5:53PM
