#No Trillionaires Day of Action San Jose

Date:

Saturday, November 15, 2025

Time:

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Vickie

Location Details:

Winchester Shopping Center Sign

3137 Stevens Creek Blvd, San Jose, CA 95117

#No Trillionaires Day of Action San Jose / Make Billionaires PAY!



Elon Musk and his billionaire buddies are destroying our democracy. In response, we're taking nonviolent action in the street and at the Tesla showroom.



⚡Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.



The stakes couldn’t be higher. Bring your family, your friends, democracy needs your courage!



Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property. This protest is a lawful exercise of our First Amendment right to peaceful assembly.



#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla