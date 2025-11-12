top
International Labor & Workers

Class War, Trump's Tariffs Threat Against Nigeria & the Working Class in Namibia & SA

Trump Is Threatening To Attack Nigeria To Supposedly Defend Christians
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, November 15, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
UFCLP
Location Details:
Register in advance for this meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/RXmXwJOHTG
11/15/25 International Panel: Class War, Trump's Tariffs Threat Against Nigeria & The Working Class In Namibia & South Africa

Speakers:
George Martin, Rossing Branch Secretary of Fired Rössing Executive Branch Of The Mineworkers Union Of Nambia (NUM)
Marcia Kauatjitotje, NWU Husab Mine Eagle Nightwatch MASWU Fired Lourens Ricarto Soroseb, Namibian Haseb mine Security Workers Union Fired For Union Organizing At Husab Mine
South African Socialists
Sadare Oladimeji. Trade Unionist & Revolutionary Socialism, Nigeria

The growing world economic crisis, wars and Trump’s tariffs are having devastating results in South Africa and Namibia. At the same time the massive privatization of public services and frontal union busting attacks on workers in Namibia, South Africa and Nigeria are intensifying.
Join workers from South Africa and Namibian miners and trade unionists from the Rossing and Husab uranium mines in Namibia who will speak about the ongoing struggle.

Workers are again facing apartheid conditions and being forced into contract labor the system that operated under apartheid in South Africa and Namibia which was a colony of South Africa under the apartheid regime.

There will also be a discussion about the recent threat of Trump to militarily attack Nigeria.
They will also report on their work to defend their fellow union members and also discuss the linking up of this struggle with workers in the United States and around the world.

Report On Global Action For Palestine on Nov 28 & 29

Saturday Nov 15, 2025 9 AM PST/11 AM CST/ 12PM EST 6:00 PM South African/Namibian Time

When: Nov 15, 2025 9:00 AM PST, 11:00 AM CST, 12:00 PM EST, Namibia, South Africa, Nigeria Time Zone 6:00 PM

Register in advance for this meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/RXmXwJOHTGOe5JhciMi_eA

Sponsored By Namibian Workers United, WorkWeek and UFCLP
labormedia1 [at] gmail.com
http://www.ufclp.org
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 12, 2025 11:23AM
§Namibia Labor Tribunal To Defend Workers 1/23/24
by UFCLP
Wed, Nov 12, 2025 11:23AM
sm_namibia_labor_tribunal_1-23-24.jpg
original image (2318x731)
The first Namibian Labor Tribunal took place with workers from throughout the country reporting on union busting at the Rossing Uranium mine, Husab Uranium mine and other workers throughout Nambia who face contract labor and slave labor conditions.
§Namibia Husab Mine Owned by Guangdong Nuclear Power Holding Corporation
by UFCLP
Wed, Nov 12, 2025 11:23AM
namibia_beifang_husab-employees-down-tools-2.jpg
The second largest uranium mine in the world the Husab mine is owned by the Guangdong Nuclear Power Holding Company and it is engaged in contracting out and union busting of the workers.
