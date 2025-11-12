From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Class War, Trump's Tariffs Threat Against Nigeria & the Working Class in Namibia & SA
Date:
Saturday, November 15, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
UFCLP
Location Details:
Register in advance for this meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/RXmXwJOHTG
11/15/25 International Panel: Class War, Trump's Tariffs Threat Against Nigeria & The Working Class In Namibia & South Africa
Speakers:
George Martin, Rossing Branch Secretary of Fired Rössing Executive Branch Of The Mineworkers Union Of Nambia (NUM)
Marcia Kauatjitotje, NWU Husab Mine Eagle Nightwatch MASWU Fired Lourens Ricarto Soroseb, Namibian Haseb mine Security Workers Union Fired For Union Organizing At Husab Mine
South African Socialists
Sadare Oladimeji. Trade Unionist & Revolutionary Socialism, Nigeria
The growing world economic crisis, wars and Trump’s tariffs are having devastating results in South Africa and Namibia. At the same time the massive privatization of public services and frontal union busting attacks on workers in Namibia, South Africa and Nigeria are intensifying.
Join workers from South Africa and Namibian miners and trade unionists from the Rossing and Husab uranium mines in Namibia who will speak about the ongoing struggle.
Workers are again facing apartheid conditions and being forced into contract labor the system that operated under apartheid in South Africa and Namibia which was a colony of South Africa under the apartheid regime.
There will also be a discussion about the recent threat of Trump to militarily attack Nigeria.
They will also report on their work to defend their fellow union members and also discuss the linking up of this struggle with workers in the United States and around the world.
Report On Global Action For Palestine on Nov 28 & 29
Saturday Nov 15, 2025 9 AM PST/11 AM CST/ 12PM EST 6:00 PM South African/Namibian Time
When: Nov 15, 2025 9:00 AM PST, 11:00 AM CST, 12:00 PM EST, Namibia, South Africa, Nigeria Time Zone 6:00 PM
Register in advance for this meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/RXmXwJOHTGOe5JhciMi_eA
Sponsored By Namibian Workers United, WorkWeek and UFCLP
labormedia1 [at] gmail.com
http://www.ufclp.org
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 12, 2025 11:23AM
