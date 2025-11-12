11/15/25 International Panel: Class War, Trump's Tariffs Threat Against Nigeria & The Working Class In Namibia & South AfricaSpeakers:George Martin, Rossing Branch Secretary of Fired Rössing Executive Branch Of The Mineworkers Union Of Nambia (NUM)Marcia Kauatjitotje, NWU Husab Mine Eagle Nightwatch MASWU Fired Lourens Ricarto Soroseb, Namibian Haseb mine Security Workers Union Fired For Union Organizing At Husab MineSouth African SocialistsSadare Oladimeji. Trade Unionist & Revolutionary Socialism, NigeriaThe growing world economic crisis, wars and Trump’s tariffs are having devastating results in South Africa and Namibia. At the same time the massive privatization of public services and frontal union busting attacks on workers in Namibia, South Africa and Nigeria are intensifying.Join workers from South Africa and Namibian miners and trade unionists from the Rossing and Husab uranium mines in Namibia who will speak about the ongoing struggle.Workers are again facing apartheid conditions and being forced into contract labor the system that operated under apartheid in South Africa and Namibia which was a colony of South Africa under the apartheid regime.There will also be a discussion about the recent threat of Trump to militarily attack Nigeria.They will also report on their work to defend their fellow union members and also discuss the linking up of this struggle with workers in the United States and around the world.Report On Global Action For Palestine on Nov 28 & 29Saturday Nov 15, 2025 9 AM PST/11 AM CST/ 12PM EST 6:00 PM South African/Namibian TimeWhen: Nov 15, 2025 9:00 AM PST, 11:00 AM CST, 12:00 PM EST, Namibia, South Africa, Nigeria Time Zone 6:00 PMRegister in advance for this meeting:Sponsored By Namibian Workers United, WorkWeek and UFCLP