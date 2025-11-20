Register at:World Children's Day is marked annually as the anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, the most widely signed treaty in history in which countries agree to uphold and protect children's rights. But Israel, despite having ratified the CRC, regularly and systematically subjects Palestinian children to brutal torture. Israeli forces have seriously intensified their torture of Palestinian child detainees since October 7, and both physical and psychological acts of torture are leaving lifelong scars on Palestinian children.This webinar will share the latest updates on Palestinian children in Israeli military detention, new interviews with Palestinian boys abducted from Gaza and released during the prisoner exchange, and details on Defense for Children International - Palestine's submission to the UN Committee Against Torture outlining Israel's violations of the Convention Against Torture. Attendees will hear testimony from Palestinian children subjected to brutal acts of torture and humiliation. This webinar will also include actions to take in support of Palestinian child detainees from the United States, United Kingdom, and other places around the world.