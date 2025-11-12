Free Food Church in ZAYANTE every Friday ~4-7+ pm RAIN or Shine NEW LOCATION in Zayante (East Zayante Rd @ Sylvan Way near school bus stop) #Zayante Limited parkingFree Food Church every FRIDAY in #BoulderCreek 2pm-?till food gone (Downtown on Hwy 9 between Jenna Sue’s Cafe and the taqueria)#SantaCruzMountains CA Santa Cruz Mountains Boulder Creek #Zayante Felton #SLV San Lorenzo Valley and #LaSelvaBeachThanks to Grey Bears, Source Naturals Inc. of Santa Cruz, Threshold Enterprises Ltd., new food donors Field Fresh Farms and Sunridge Farms; Felton Nutrition, Lakeside Organic Gardens, Fitz Fresh Mushrooms, M. Rodoni & Co. Fai Bravo, Oceanside Organics, and other local farms and grocers for surplus food.Selection varies week to week but includes high quality fresh produce from local farms--mostly organic, and a variety of other items.Special thanks to James for freshly hunted and marinated wild boar meat, safely packaged.Info: Randall or Jim (408) 634-9749