Last Night DIY New Years Parade
Date:
Wednesday, December 31, 2025
Time:
5:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Last Night DIY New Years Parade
Location Details:
Corner of Pacific Ave. and Spruce St., Santa Cruz
Last Night DIY New Years Parade is happening this year!! Save the date! Currently, the plan is to meet at the corner of Pacific and Spruce at 5:30 pm on New Year's Eve 2025! We also plan on having some community workshops during the month of December to build puppets, floats, and other parade offerings. Stay tuned for more details.
http://www.lastnightdiy.org/
http://www.lastnightdiy.org/
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/8118097982...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 12, 2025 9:04AM
