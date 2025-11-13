From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Reading against the grain: navigating historical bias towards Indigenous histories
Date:
Thursday, November 13, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
San Lorenzo Valley Museum
Location Details:
Online via Zoom. Register Here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/reading-against-the-grain-navigating-historical-bias-tickets-1924517847689
A talk by historian Martin Rizzo-Martinez.
Working with primary documents from the 19th century requires special considerations, including the challenge of navigating historical bias inherent in the archives. These challenges are particularly visible when dealing with the history of Indigenous people. Drawing from years of research on Indigenous history in local archives, this talk will explore local examples where historical bias, built around both positive and negative stereotypes of the times, has created conflicting archival documents, while suggesting strategies for reading against the grain to better understand the complexities of these histories.
Martin Rizzo-Martinez is a historian and assistant professor in the Film & Digital Media department at the University of California, Santa Cruz. He is the author of a study of Indigenous peoples of the Santa Cruz area, We are not Animals: Indigenous Politics of Survival, Rebellion, and Reconstitution in Nineteenth-Century California. The talk will be online. A Zoom link will be sent to registered participants.
Free. The talk will be online. Registration is required. A Zoom link will be sent to all registered participants.
A program of the San Lorenzo Museum.
Working with primary documents from the 19th century requires special considerations, including the challenge of navigating historical bias inherent in the archives. These challenges are particularly visible when dealing with the history of Indigenous people. Drawing from years of research on Indigenous history in local archives, this talk will explore local examples where historical bias, built around both positive and negative stereotypes of the times, has created conflicting archival documents, while suggesting strategies for reading against the grain to better understand the complexities of these histories.
Martin Rizzo-Martinez is a historian and assistant professor in the Film & Digital Media department at the University of California, Santa Cruz. He is the author of a study of Indigenous peoples of the Santa Cruz area, We are not Animals: Indigenous Politics of Survival, Rebellion, and Reconstitution in Nineteenth-Century California. The talk will be online. A Zoom link will be sent to registered participants.
Free. The talk will be online. Registration is required. A Zoom link will be sent to all registered participants.
A program of the San Lorenzo Museum.
For more information: https://www.slvmuseum.org/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 12, 2025 8:57AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network