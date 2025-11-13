Reading against the grain: navigating historical bias towards Indigenous histories

Date:

Thursday, November 13, 2025

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

San Lorenzo Valley Museum

Location Details:

A talk by historian Martin Rizzo-Martinez.



Working with primary documents from the 19th century requires special considerations, including the challenge of navigating historical bias inherent in the archives. These challenges are particularly visible when dealing with the history of Indigenous people. Drawing from years of research on Indigenous history in local archives, this talk will explore local examples where historical bias, built around both positive and negative stereotypes of the times, has created conflicting archival documents, while suggesting strategies for reading against the grain to better understand the complexities of these histories.



Martin Rizzo-Martinez is a historian and assistant professor in the Film & Digital Media department at the University of California, Santa Cruz. He is the author of a study of Indigenous peoples of the Santa Cruz area, We are not Animals: Indigenous Politics of Survival, Rebellion, and Reconstitution in Nineteenth-Century California. The talk will be online. A Zoom link will be sent to registered participants.



Free. The talk will be online. Registration is required. A Zoom link will be sent to all registered participants.



A program of the San Lorenzo Museum.