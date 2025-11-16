From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Date:
Sunday, November 16, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine
Location Details:
Colusa Circle (near the Kensington Farmers’ Market).
We’re back this Sunday, Oct 19th, 9AM–2PM at Colusa Circle for another Baked Goods Not Bombs fundraiser!
Come enjoy fresh homemade pastries and sweets. Every cookie, croissant, and chapter fuels solidarity — all proceeds go to Palestine.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/albelc4palestine
Added to the calendar on Tue, Nov 11, 2025 2:52PM
