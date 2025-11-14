FOREVER FALASTIN: A Community Celebration of Palestinian Heritage!

Date:

Friday, November 14, 2025

Time:

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine

Location Details:

Kensington Library - Contra Costa County Library 61 Arlington Ave, Kensington, CA 94707, USA

The incredible "Forever Falastin" interactive exhibit is opening soon at the Kensington Public Library!



​This is more than just an exhibit—it's a vibrant community celebration of Palestinian culture, memory, and everyday resilience. Come and immerse yourself in a living tribute to a heritage that endures.



​What you’ll experience:

​Stories of Connection: From the rich flavors of olives to the intricate stitches of embroidery (and maybe a cyclist or two!), each piece tells a powerful story of connection and love for Falastin.

A Tapestry of Culture: Explore art, music, poetry, and memories that showcase the beauty and spirit of the Palestinian people.



​📍 Where: Kensington Public Library

🗓️ When: November 14th to January 12th.