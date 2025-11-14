From the Open-Publishing Calendar
FOREVER FALASTIN: A Community Celebration of Palestinian Heritage!
Date:
Friday, November 14, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine
Location Details:
Kensington Library - Contra Costa County Library 61 Arlington Ave, Kensington, CA 94707, USA
The incredible "Forever Falastin" interactive exhibit is opening soon at the Kensington Public Library!
This is more than just an exhibit—it's a vibrant community celebration of Palestinian culture, memory, and everyday resilience. Come and immerse yourself in a living tribute to a heritage that endures.
What you’ll experience:
Stories of Connection: From the rich flavors of olives to the intricate stitches of embroidery (and maybe a cyclist or two!), each piece tells a powerful story of connection and love for Falastin.
A Tapestry of Culture: Explore art, music, poetry, and memories that showcase the beauty and spirit of the Palestinian people.
📍 Where: Kensington Public Library
🗓️ When: November 14th to January 12th.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/albelc4palestine
