Human Billboard for Gaza
Date:
Thursday, November 13, 2025
Time:
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine
Location Details:
El Cerrito Plaza, San Pablo & Carlson, El Cerrito
Human Billboard for Gaza: El Cerrito Plaza Edition. We gather. We speak. We refuse silence. Join us as we turn El Cerrito Plaza into a beacon of resistance. With signs, voices, and unwavering solidarity, we demand an end to the genocide in Gaza.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/albelc4palestine
Added to the calendar on Tue, Nov 11, 2025 2:38PM
