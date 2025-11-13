Human Billboard for Gaza

Date:

Thursday, November 13, 2025

Time:

4:30 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Albany & El Cerrito for Palestine

Location Details:

El Cerrito Plaza, San Pablo & Carlson, El Cerrito

Human Billboard for Gaza: El Cerrito Plaza Edition. We gather. We speak. We refuse silence. Join us as we turn El Cerrito Plaza into a beacon of resistance. With signs, voices, and unwavering solidarity, we demand an end to the genocide in Gaza.