Statement on Prisoner Support from political prisoner Casey Goonan, Oct. 30, 2025 by Casey Goonan

Casey has specifically asked this be shared amongst all prisoner support organizations and abolitionist. At the risk of retaliation, harassment and general nastiness, we take that responsibility seriously.

Over the last few months many disturbing things have come to my attention about prisoner support and dangerous behavior in our organizing spaces.



I am writing this to help protect my fellow organizers and prisoners.



For several weeks now, I have had no association with Lisa Hofmann-Kuroda and Workshops4Gaza.



Moving forward, I am not in any way associated with them. They do not speak for me and should not post on social media on my behalf, and they should not represent themselves as a supporter of mine. Others who spoke for me or requested action in my name did so without my consent and do not speak for me now in any way.



To my fellow political prisoners, and all those inside looking for honest support, I recommend cutting ties with Lisa Hofmann-Kuroda and Workshops4Gaza for your own safety.



Sadly, several different and very diverse prisoner support committees and organizations from different movements, as well as people I trust, have come to me with really troubling information.



Behavior I have noticed from Lisa includes: splintering support and seeking to disrupt or destroy the movement; claiming ownership, ignoring consent, downplaying risks and threats of violence; spreading hurtful rumors about comrades; prying for deeply personal and private information; trying to accumulate as many support teams as possible to build a “national network”; attacking longtime friends and allies, pushing people away from me when I most need support, and shaming people for not showing support in the way they think is best.



None of these things are okay, and sadly all have happened to me and members of my support team in the last few months, while going through the sentencing phase of my case.



To add to this dangerous behavior, it has come to my attention that Workshops4Gaza held a fundraiser for longtime Black liberation political prisoner Kojo Bomani Sababu in May 2025, in which they raised over $2,500. As of mid-October, Kojo still has not received those funds—funds that could be put to good use given Kojo's current medical needs. This is theft, and also intelligence gathering of our comrades who registered and donated for the workshop/fundraiser.



I take movement security very seriously. I take the safety of myself, but more importantly my comrades on the outside, very seriously. To be silent about obvious destructive behavior would make me complicit in it. We cannot stay quiet and watch these things carry on and affect countless supporters and comrades around the world.



I stand with Palestine, I stand with supporting the people and liberation of Palestine, but I do not stand with organizations and individuals that seek to splinter, own, and tear down liberation movements.



I thank everyone for their support. I thank everyone who supports political prisoners around the world. We are stronger together.



—Casey Goonan