top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine California East Bay U.S. Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Police State & Prisons

Statement on Prisoner Support from political prisoner Casey Goonan, Oct. 30, 2025

by Casey Goonan
Tue, Nov 11, 2025 12:44PM
Casey has specifically asked this be shared amongst all prisoner support organizations and abolitionist. At the risk of retaliation, harassment and general nastiness, we take that responsibility seriously.
Instagram cover image for the statement: Title over a photo of a person wearing a kuffiyeh handling the leaves of an (olive?) tree.
original image (1125x1500)
Over the last few months many disturbing things have come to my attention about prisoner support and dangerous behavior in our organizing spaces.

I am writing this to help protect my fellow organizers and prisoners.

For several weeks now, I have had no association with Lisa Hofmann-Kuroda and Workshops4Gaza.

Moving forward, I am not in any way associated with them. They do not speak for me and should not post on social media on my behalf, and they should not represent themselves as a supporter of mine. Others who spoke for me or requested action in my name did so without my consent and do not speak for me now in any way.

To my fellow political prisoners, and all those inside looking for honest support, I recommend cutting ties with Lisa Hofmann-Kuroda and Workshops4Gaza for your own safety.

Sadly, several different and very diverse prisoner support committees and organizations from different movements, as well as people I trust, have come to me with really troubling information.

Behavior I have noticed from Lisa includes: splintering support and seeking to disrupt or destroy the movement; claiming ownership, ignoring consent, downplaying risks and threats of violence; spreading hurtful rumors about comrades; prying for deeply personal and private information; trying to accumulate as many support teams as possible to build a “national network”; attacking longtime friends and allies, pushing people away from me when I most need support, and shaming people for not showing support in the way they think is best.

None of these things are okay, and sadly all have happened to me and members of my support team in the last few months, while going through the sentencing phase of my case.

To add to this dangerous behavior, it has come to my attention that Workshops4Gaza held a fundraiser for longtime Black liberation political prisoner Kojo Bomani Sababu in May 2025, in which they raised over $2,500. As of mid-October, Kojo still has not received those funds—funds that could be put to good use given Kojo's current medical needs. This is theft, and also intelligence gathering of our comrades who registered and donated for the workshop/fundraiser.

I take movement security very seriously. I take the safety of myself, but more importantly my comrades on the outside, very seriously. To be silent about obvious destructive behavior would make me complicit in it. We cannot stay quiet and watch these things carry on and affect countless supporters and comrades around the world.

I stand with Palestine, I stand with supporting the people and liberation of Palestine, but I do not stand with organizations and individuals that seek to splinter, own, and tear down liberation movements.

I thank everyone for their support. I thank everyone who supports political prisoners around the world. We are stronger together.

—Casey Goonan
For more information: https://imginn.com/p/DQczNLQEgRI/
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$165.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code