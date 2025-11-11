top
North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area
Americas East Bay Environment & Forest Defense Racial Justice

Shellmound 2 Shellmound Prayer Walk

West Berkeley Shellmound, 1900 4th St., Berkeley
original image (1080x1350)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, November 28, 2025
Time:
10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Save the Shellmounds
Location Details:
West Berkeley Shellmound, 1900 4th St., Berkeley
Join us to this year’s Prayer Walk journey from the oldest village site and Shellmound the West Berkeley Shellmound to the largest Shellmound in so called Emeryville.

Please bring an open heart and mind, your struggles and stories of resistance to uplift each other and most importantly uplift the Ancestors of these Lands, The Lisjan. @lisjan_nation

🗓️ Friday, November 28th
📍 We will begin walking at 10:00AM from WBS
Shuttles will bring folks back from Bay Street
Take a moment to read though our protocols

We are looking forward to walking, sweating, singing and praying together during these times of chaos, awakening and most importantly collective liberation!!

🐚 Shellmound 2 Shellmound 🐚
For more information: https://linktr.ee/savetheshellmounds
Added to the calendar on Tue, Nov 11, 2025 11:10AM
by Save the Shellmounds
Tue, Nov 11, 2025 11:10AM
sm_shellmound_prayer_walk_2025_berkeley_emeryvile_2.jpg
original image (1080x1349)
https://linktr.ee/savetheshellmounds
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
