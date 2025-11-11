Shellmound 2 Shellmound Prayer Walk

Date:

Friday, November 28, 2025

Time:

10:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Save the Shellmounds

Location Details:

West Berkeley Shellmound, 1900 4th St., Berkeley

Join us to this year’s Prayer Walk journey from the oldest village site and Shellmound the West Berkeley Shellmound to the largest Shellmound in so called Emeryville.



Please bring an open heart and mind, your struggles and stories of resistance to uplift each other and most importantly uplift the Ancestors of these Lands, The Lisjan. @lisjan_nation



🗓️ Friday, November 28th

📍 We will begin walking at 10:00AM from WBS

Shuttles will bring folks back from Bay Street

Take a moment to read though our protocols



We are looking forward to walking, sweating, singing and praying together during these times of chaos, awakening and most importantly collective liberation!!



🐚 Shellmound 2 Shellmound 🐚