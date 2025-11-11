From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Shellmound 2 Shellmound Prayer Walk
Friday, November 28, 2025
10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Vigil/Ritual
Save the Shellmounds
West Berkeley Shellmound, 1900 4th St., Berkeley
Join us to this year’s Prayer Walk journey from the oldest village site and Shellmound the West Berkeley Shellmound to the largest Shellmound in so called Emeryville.
Please bring an open heart and mind, your struggles and stories of resistance to uplift each other and most importantly uplift the Ancestors of these Lands, The Lisjan. @lisjan_nation
🗓️ Friday, November 28th
📍 We will begin walking at 10:00AM from WBS
Shuttles will bring folks back from Bay Street
Take a moment to read though our protocols
We are looking forward to walking, sweating, singing and praying together during these times of chaos, awakening and most importantly collective liberation!!
🐚 Shellmound 2 Shellmound 🐚
For more information: https://linktr.ee/savetheshellmounds
Added to the calendar on Tue, Nov 11, 2025 11:10AM
