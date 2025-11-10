From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Spotify boycott fights back against fascism
Musicians and Listeners Boycott Spotify Over ICE Ads.
Spotify boycott fights back against fascism
Musicians and listeners cancel Spotify subscriptions over ICE ads
By Lynda Carson - November 10, 2025
A few headlines below about the Spotify boycott helps to shed some light on what’s been happening…
-Music Ally, No Kings co-organizer Indivisible targets Spotify over ICE ads.
-SFGATE, 'Don't stream fascism': No Kings organizers encourage Spotify boycott.
-The Guardian, ‘Death to Spotify’: the DIY movement to get artists and fans to quit the music app.
-Newsweek, Users Vow to Boycott Spotify After Streamer Runs ICE Recruitment Ad.
-Consequence of Sound, Spotify to Continue Running ICE Recruitment Ads as Boycotts Grow.
-HuffPost, This Anti-Immigrant Ad Is Making People Really Mad – And It's Causing A Growing Movement.
-Mashable, How to delete Spotify and transfer your playlists to Apple Music and others.
-Forbes, Why The Spotify Boycott Is About More Than Music.
-Euronews.com, Spotify users boycott streaming platform over ICE recruitment ads.
-KNKX, Seattle musicians organize to boycott Spotify over AI and CEO investments.
-NPR, Musicians keep leaving Spotify in protest of CEO's defense investments.
-MSN, Alternative Indie Band Saetia Joins Spotify Boycott With Abrupt Pullout — Though It’s Still Unclear If Spotify Has a Bigger Problem On Their Hands
-Common Dreams, 'Don't Stream Fascism': ICE Recruitment Ads Spark Calls to Cancel Spotify Subscriptions.
-AOL.com, Chelsea Handler Blasts Spotify Over 'Disgusting' ICE Recruitment Ads: 'I Am Now Boycotting Them’.
“Don’t Stream Fascism: Cancel Spotify Campaign.”
In an October 28, 2025, press release statement by Ezra Levin, Indivisible’s co-founder and co-executive director, in part it says, “Don’t Stream Fascism: Cancel Spotify Campaign to cancel Spotify subscriptions until the streaming giant stops airing recruitment ads for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE):
“Spotify is exploiting the work of artists to line their pockets while recruiting for ICE – a secret police force that is terrorizing American communities. Spotify is actively amplifying the Trump regime’s drive to authoritarianism.”
“Billionaire and Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, as well as soon-to-be co-CEOs Gustav Söderström and Alex Norström, decided to cash-in by peddling a hate agenda. They could have refused this contract, like other platforms already have. Instead, they chose authoritarianism and profit over their artists and listeners.”
“Spotify depends on all of us: artists, listeners, creators, organizers. Now we have to use our collective power to hold them accountable. Until Spotify removes every ICE ad, Indivisible is calling on everyone to cancel their subscriptions, and on artists to take a stand by speaking out against their work being weaponized for hate. If we want change, we have to demand it - this is what demanding it looks like.”
Last week, Indivisible’s leadership sent a letter to Spotify CEO Daniel Eck and Chief Public Affairs Officer Dustee Jenkins asking for immediate termination of all advertising for ICE, and a public commitment to update Spotify's Advertising Policy to prohibit government propaganda. They did not respond.
Indivisible is organizing its members to:
• Cancel Spotify Premium subscriptions, today, until Spotify removes all ICE recruitment ads from its platform.
• Engage in peaceful protest outside Spotify offices, studios, and major events to demand accountability.
• Urge artists, podcasters, and labels to publicly denounce the ads and pressure Spotify leadership to stop profiting from Trump’s deportation machine.
The demands of this campaign include:
• Spotify must immediately terminate all ICE and DHS advertising contracts.
• Spotify must update its Advertising Policy to prohibit government propaganda and hate-based recruitment.
• Spotify must commit to standing up for first amendment rights in the face of authoritarian intimidation.
Earlier this year, Indivisible launched a similar campaign calling on the Indivisible activist network to cancel Hulu and Disney+ services after the networks cancelled Jimmy Kimmel’s show. Within days, Jimmy Kimmel’s show was reinstated after people made their voices heard by cancelling their subscriptions.”
More about Spotify…
November 5, 2025 - Class action lawsuit against Spotify…
A lawsuit from users alleges that the streaming giant falsely represents hat playlists and recommendations are tailored to listeners when they’re actually subject to influence from major labels.
Click below…
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/business-news/spotify-class-action-lawsuit-1236419218/
Daniel Ek, campaign contributions… Reportedly, Spotify is a campaign contributor to Trump.
https://tinyurl.com/yar9aeyz
Criticism of Spotify
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Criticism_of_Spotify
OpenSecrets - Spotify
https://www.opensecrets.org/orgs/spotify/summary?id=D000068647
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Musicians and listeners cancel Spotify subscriptions over ICE ads
By Lynda Carson - November 10, 2025
A few headlines below about the Spotify boycott helps to shed some light on what’s been happening…
-Music Ally, No Kings co-organizer Indivisible targets Spotify over ICE ads.
-SFGATE, 'Don't stream fascism': No Kings organizers encourage Spotify boycott.
-The Guardian, ‘Death to Spotify’: the DIY movement to get artists and fans to quit the music app.
-Newsweek, Users Vow to Boycott Spotify After Streamer Runs ICE Recruitment Ad.
-Consequence of Sound, Spotify to Continue Running ICE Recruitment Ads as Boycotts Grow.
-HuffPost, This Anti-Immigrant Ad Is Making People Really Mad – And It's Causing A Growing Movement.
-Mashable, How to delete Spotify and transfer your playlists to Apple Music and others.
-Forbes, Why The Spotify Boycott Is About More Than Music.
-Euronews.com, Spotify users boycott streaming platform over ICE recruitment ads.
-KNKX, Seattle musicians organize to boycott Spotify over AI and CEO investments.
-NPR, Musicians keep leaving Spotify in protest of CEO's defense investments.
-MSN, Alternative Indie Band Saetia Joins Spotify Boycott With Abrupt Pullout — Though It’s Still Unclear If Spotify Has a Bigger Problem On Their Hands
-Common Dreams, 'Don't Stream Fascism': ICE Recruitment Ads Spark Calls to Cancel Spotify Subscriptions.
-AOL.com, Chelsea Handler Blasts Spotify Over 'Disgusting' ICE Recruitment Ads: 'I Am Now Boycotting Them’.
“Don’t Stream Fascism: Cancel Spotify Campaign.”
In an October 28, 2025, press release statement by Ezra Levin, Indivisible’s co-founder and co-executive director, in part it says, “Don’t Stream Fascism: Cancel Spotify Campaign to cancel Spotify subscriptions until the streaming giant stops airing recruitment ads for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE):
“Spotify is exploiting the work of artists to line their pockets while recruiting for ICE – a secret police force that is terrorizing American communities. Spotify is actively amplifying the Trump regime’s drive to authoritarianism.”
“Billionaire and Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, as well as soon-to-be co-CEOs Gustav Söderström and Alex Norström, decided to cash-in by peddling a hate agenda. They could have refused this contract, like other platforms already have. Instead, they chose authoritarianism and profit over their artists and listeners.”
“Spotify depends on all of us: artists, listeners, creators, organizers. Now we have to use our collective power to hold them accountable. Until Spotify removes every ICE ad, Indivisible is calling on everyone to cancel their subscriptions, and on artists to take a stand by speaking out against their work being weaponized for hate. If we want change, we have to demand it - this is what demanding it looks like.”
Last week, Indivisible’s leadership sent a letter to Spotify CEO Daniel Eck and Chief Public Affairs Officer Dustee Jenkins asking for immediate termination of all advertising for ICE, and a public commitment to update Spotify's Advertising Policy to prohibit government propaganda. They did not respond.
Indivisible is organizing its members to:
• Cancel Spotify Premium subscriptions, today, until Spotify removes all ICE recruitment ads from its platform.
• Engage in peaceful protest outside Spotify offices, studios, and major events to demand accountability.
• Urge artists, podcasters, and labels to publicly denounce the ads and pressure Spotify leadership to stop profiting from Trump’s deportation machine.
The demands of this campaign include:
• Spotify must immediately terminate all ICE and DHS advertising contracts.
• Spotify must update its Advertising Policy to prohibit government propaganda and hate-based recruitment.
• Spotify must commit to standing up for first amendment rights in the face of authoritarian intimidation.
Earlier this year, Indivisible launched a similar campaign calling on the Indivisible activist network to cancel Hulu and Disney+ services after the networks cancelled Jimmy Kimmel’s show. Within days, Jimmy Kimmel’s show was reinstated after people made their voices heard by cancelling their subscriptions.”
More about Spotify…
November 5, 2025 - Class action lawsuit against Spotify…
A lawsuit from users alleges that the streaming giant falsely represents hat playlists and recommendations are tailored to listeners when they’re actually subject to influence from major labels.
Click below…
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/business-news/spotify-class-action-lawsuit-1236419218/
Daniel Ek, campaign contributions… Reportedly, Spotify is a campaign contributor to Trump.
https://tinyurl.com/yar9aeyz
Criticism of Spotify
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Criticism_of_Spotify
OpenSecrets - Spotify
https://www.opensecrets.org/orgs/spotify/summary?id=D000068647
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network