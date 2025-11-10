November 10, 2025 - The San Francisco Bay Area office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-SFBA), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today strongly condemned an alleged violent hate crime targeting Vigil for Gaza volunteers in Sunnyvale and called on the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety to conduct a swift and thorough investigation.

On Nov. 7, volunteers with Vigil for Gaza were reportedly attacked while peacefully displaying banners calling for justice in Palestine on a highway pedestrian bridge in Sunnyvale.According to the volunteers, an unidentified man approached them on foot, yelling racist slurs and profanities. As the confrontation began, he slashed the bungee cord securing one of the flags with a knife, then started pushing and striking volunteers as they attempted to de-escalate the situation. He also struck multiple volunteers with a flashlight, leaving several bloodied; at least one required emergency medical care at a local hospital.After receiving a 911 call from the volunteers, officers from the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety arrived on the scene and arrested the reported assailant. The department has committed to investigating the assault as a hate crime.In response to the attack, CAIR-SFBA Executive Director Zahra Billoo said:“We are outraged by this reported violent assault on community members peacefully advocating for Palestinian human rights. This was not just vandalism—it was a hate-motivated attack that left people injured while exercising their right to free expression.“No one should fear for their safety while engaging in peaceful protest. We urge the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety to investigate this incident as a hate crime and hold the perpetrator fully accountable. Hate and intimidation have no place in our communities.”Vigil for Gaza volunteers plan to return to the same overpass today at 5 p.m. to continue their peaceful bannering in support of Palestinian human rights.Earlier this year, CAIR released its 2025 Civil Rights Report, Unconstitutional Crackdowns, which reveals that Islamophobia remains at record-high levels nationwide. CAIR said viewpoint discrimination against those speaking out against genocide and apartheid was a key factor in many cases.CAIR-SFBA reiterates its commitment to combating bigotry, racism and hate in all forms and encourages anyone experiencing acts of aggression, racism or Islamophobia to contact its Civil Rights Department at 408.986.9874 or visit bit.ly/cairsfba-report-hate.CAIR-SFBA is an office of CAIR, America’s largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance the understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.