From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Working Women's Panel - Building Understanding of Women's Oppression and How to Combat It!
Date:
Saturday, November 22, 2025
Time:
6:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Revolutionary Women's Comittee - Bay Area
Email:
Location Details:
First Unitarian Church of Oakland - 685 14th Street, Oakland, CA
Come join us at the First Unitarian Church of Oakland on November 22nd at 6:30 PM for a community panel and discussion. Panelists will be sharing stories of their experiences with women's oppression and what they did to combat it. Come and share your thoughts so we can deepen our understanding of women's oppression and how we can organize to fight against it! Food and childcare will be provided! Please email us with any questions, comments or criticisms! We can't wait to see you there!
Added to the calendar on Mon, Nov 10, 2025 11:26AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network