Working Women's Panel - Building Understanding of Women's Oppression and How to Combat It!

Date:

Saturday, November 22, 2025

Time:

6:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Revolutionary Women's Comittee - Bay Area

Email:

Location Details:

First Unitarian Church of Oakland - 685 14th Street, Oakland, CA

Come join us at the First Unitarian Church of Oakland on November 22nd at 6:30 PM for a community panel and discussion. Panelists will be sharing stories of their experiences with women's oppression and what they did to combat it. Come and share your thoughts so we can deepen our understanding of women's oppression and how we can organize to fight against it! Food and childcare will be provided! Please email us with any questions, comments or criticisms! We can't wait to see you there!