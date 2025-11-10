top
Peninsula
Peninsula
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 11/15/2025
Peninsula Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Trillionaires Vamp at Tesla and Tiffany's

660 Stanford Shopping Center Palo Alto, CA 94304
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, November 15, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Raging Grannies
Location Details:
660 Stanford Shopping Center
Palo Alto, CA 94304
Elon got summarily handed a pay package of a trillion bucks just a few days ago… that’s why The Wolves and the Raging Grannies join together in action once again!

On national day of action “No Trillionaires” join us at Stanford Shopping Center Tesla showroom. Noon rally in front of the showroom and at around 12:45 pm we march to Tiffany’s (Tiffany&Co.) where the satirical Billionaires for Bigger Bonuses and Trillionaires for Trump will mock the ultra wealthy with singalong for the audience of shoppers.

Come in costume or come as you are. Portlandesque animal costumes welcome too!

Disability accessible. Please write for details.

Photos: Jack Owicki, ProBonoPhoto
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/trilliona...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Nov 10, 2025 9:11AM
§Tesla Palo Alto on the El Camino Nov 5
by Raging Grannies
Mon, Nov 10, 2025 9:11AM
sm_screenshot_2025-11-10_at_9.03.34_am.jpg
original image (1360x798)
https://actionnetwork.org/events/trilliona...
§Nov 5
by Raging Grannies
Mon, Nov 10, 2025 9:11AM
sm_bilsfirstmbwa2.jpg
original image (3754x4396)
https://actionnetwork.org/events/trilliona...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$165.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code