Trillionaires Vamp at Tesla and Tiffany's

Date:

Saturday, November 15, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Raging Grannies

Location Details:

660 Stanford Shopping Center

Palo Alto, CA 94304

Elon got summarily handed a pay package of a trillion bucks just a few days ago… that’s why The Wolves and the Raging Grannies join together in action once again!



On national day of action “No Trillionaires” join us at Stanford Shopping Center Tesla showroom. Noon rally in front of the showroom and at around 12:45 pm we march to Tiffany’s (Tiffany&Co.) where the satirical Billionaires for Bigger Bonuses and Trillionaires for Trump will mock the ultra wealthy with singalong for the audience of shoppers.



Come in costume or come as you are. Portlandesque animal costumes welcome too!



Disability accessible. Please write for details.



Photos: Jack Owicki, ProBonoPhoto