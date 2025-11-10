From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Trillionaires Vamp at Tesla and Tiffany's
Date:
Saturday, November 15, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Raging Grannies
Location Details:
660 Stanford Shopping Center
Palo Alto, CA 94304
Palo Alto, CA 94304
Elon got summarily handed a pay package of a trillion bucks just a few days ago… that’s why The Wolves and the Raging Grannies join together in action once again!
On national day of action “No Trillionaires” join us at Stanford Shopping Center Tesla showroom. Noon rally in front of the showroom and at around 12:45 pm we march to Tiffany’s (Tiffany&Co.) where the satirical Billionaires for Bigger Bonuses and Trillionaires for Trump will mock the ultra wealthy with singalong for the audience of shoppers.
Come in costume or come as you are. Portlandesque animal costumes welcome too!
Disability accessible. Please write for details.
Photos: Jack Owicki, ProBonoPhoto
On national day of action “No Trillionaires” join us at Stanford Shopping Center Tesla showroom. Noon rally in front of the showroom and at around 12:45 pm we march to Tiffany’s (Tiffany&Co.) where the satirical Billionaires for Bigger Bonuses and Trillionaires for Trump will mock the ultra wealthy with singalong for the audience of shoppers.
Come in costume or come as you are. Portlandesque animal costumes welcome too!
Disability accessible. Please write for details.
Photos: Jack Owicki, ProBonoPhoto
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/trilliona...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Nov 10, 2025 9:11AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network