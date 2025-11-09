A Moment of Silence for South African Internationalist David Hemson by Reposted

South African union organizer and internationalist David Hemson has passed away. These are some links about his history and work. He also exposed the role of the AFL-CIO in supporting the South African apartheid regime by giving $1 million to Zulu Chief Buthelezi to organize and arm thugs to murder trade unionists who were for an independent trade union movement.