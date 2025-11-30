Lavender Phoenix: "Care Not Cops"

Date:

Sunday, November 30, 2025

Time:

9:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco

Location Details:

San Francisco MUST fund true healing & care. But instead of investing in that, San Francisco’s City Government plans to take millions of dollars from life-saving services, all while increasing its policing budget.



Where do these millions come from? They take this from the resources San Francisco residents need most: from children & family services, food security, healthcare organizations, homelessness & prevention services – from the $160 million in City services the People’s Budget Coalition is trying to protect.



We KNOW we will never arrest our way to safety, to housing, or to healthcare. San Francisco deserves real solutions. As the City faces a historic budget deficit, we can’t afford another year of the SFPD’s bloated budget. We demand that the San Francisco City government redirect funds from San Francisco policing to protect $160 million in key services.



Lavender Phoenix builds queer and transgender Asian and Pacific Islander power to amplify our

voices and increase the visibility of our communities. Based in SF Chinatown, and through

organizing in the Bay Area, we inspire and train grassroots leaders, transform our values from

scarcity to abundance, and partner with organizations to sustain a vibrant movement ecosystem.