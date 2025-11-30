From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Lavender Phoenix: "Care Not Cops"
Date:
Sunday, November 30, 2025
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109 or Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/99898814943?pwd=PU4hH8TU7IGIwNrkOaS6Z1fEhFsBuW.1
Meeting ID: 998 9881 4943 Passcode: 687624
https://zoom.us/j/99898814943?pwd=PU4hH8TU7IGIwNrkOaS6Z1fEhFsBuW.1
Meeting ID: 998 9881 4943 Passcode: 687624
San Francisco MUST fund true healing & care. But instead of investing in that, San Francisco’s City Government plans to take millions of dollars from life-saving services, all while increasing its policing budget.
Where do these millions come from? They take this from the resources San Francisco residents need most: from children & family services, food security, healthcare organizations, homelessness & prevention services – from the $160 million in City services the People’s Budget Coalition is trying to protect.
We KNOW we will never arrest our way to safety, to housing, or to healthcare. San Francisco deserves real solutions. As the City faces a historic budget deficit, we can’t afford another year of the SFPD’s bloated budget. We demand that the San Francisco City government redirect funds from San Francisco policing to protect $160 million in key services.
Lavender Phoenix builds queer and transgender Asian and Pacific Islander power to amplify our
voices and increase the visibility of our communities. Based in SF Chinatown, and through
organizing in the Bay Area, we inspire and train grassroots leaders, transform our values from
scarcity to abundance, and partner with organizations to sustain a vibrant movement ecosystem.
Where do these millions come from? They take this from the resources San Francisco residents need most: from children & family services, food security, healthcare organizations, homelessness & prevention services – from the $160 million in City services the People’s Budget Coalition is trying to protect.
We KNOW we will never arrest our way to safety, to housing, or to healthcare. San Francisco deserves real solutions. As the City faces a historic budget deficit, we can’t afford another year of the SFPD’s bloated budget. We demand that the San Francisco City government redirect funds from San Francisco policing to protect $160 million in key services.
Lavender Phoenix builds queer and transgender Asian and Pacific Islander power to amplify our
voices and increase the visibility of our communities. Based in SF Chinatown, and through
organizing in the Bay Area, we inspire and train grassroots leaders, transform our values from
scarcity to abundance, and partner with organizations to sustain a vibrant movement ecosystem.
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
Added to the calendar on Sun, Nov 9, 2025 4:33PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network