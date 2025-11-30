top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 11/30/2025
San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services Police State & Prisons

Lavender Phoenix: "Care Not Cops"

Lavender Phoenix: "Care Not Cops"
Download PDF (935.7KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, November 30, 2025
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109 or Zoom:

https://zoom.us/j/99898814943?pwd=PU4hH8TU7IGIwNrkOaS6Z1fEhFsBuW.1

Meeting ID: 998 9881 4943 Passcode: 687624
San Francisco MUST fund true healing & care. But instead of investing in that, San Francisco’s City Government plans to take millions of dollars from life-saving services, all while increasing its policing budget.

Where do these millions come from? They take this from the resources San Francisco residents need most: from children & family services, food security, healthcare organizations, homelessness & prevention services – from the $160 million in City services the People’s Budget Coalition is trying to protect.

We KNOW we will never arrest our way to safety, to housing, or to healthcare. San Francisco deserves real solutions. As the City faces a historic budget deficit, we can’t afford another year of the SFPD’s bloated budget. We demand that the San Francisco City government redirect funds from San Francisco policing to protect $160 million in key services.

Lavender Phoenix builds queer and transgender Asian and Pacific Islander power to amplify our
voices and increase the visibility of our communities. Based in SF Chinatown, and through
organizing in the Bay Area, we inspire and train grassroots leaders, transform our values from
scarcity to abundance, and partner with organizations to sustain a vibrant movement ecosystem.
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
Added to the calendar on Sun, Nov 9, 2025 4:33PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$165.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code