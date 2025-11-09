Prisoner from the Bay seeks support

DeMario Jackson

#20621445

82911 Beach Access Rd

Umatilla OR 97882

Rio is like my big brother. Of the people I trust in this world, he’s one of the top. He’s currently in prison on a 15 year sentence for a crime he did not commit. More than that, he’s a poet, rapper, and a revolutionary with BGF origins in East Oakland, California. He’s a mentor. Currently, he’s also in the hole right now, though in Two Rivers Correctional Institution.

If you have the capacity, he’s looking for:

People who can send and discuss books with him. He’s looking at Black Anarchism.

To have platforms for him to get his political writings and poems out.

Someone who can set up a GoFundMe for him to raise money for an appeal’s lawyer.

As I said, the “crime” he’s in for, he did not do. The person who DID do it even confessed and testified at trial for him, in his defense. Still, Rio was convicted and sentenced to 5 more years than the guy who DID it. The reason can be found in the difference of skin color. Rio is a Black man from East Oakland. The other is white. In truth, any half decent lawyer should be able to overturn his conviction and help him in his wrongful conviction suit.

If you have the capacity for any of these things, please reach out to him. Unlike TG, he is queer friendly. It’s not his lifestyle, but he loves the people, and as a revolutionary, he fights for all oppressed. Even if you can’t help with these things, I still implore you to reach out if you can. He’s good people to know, and he’s suffering the same hole abuse as me. He’s designated and labeled, and so he’s constantly being held in the hole.

Here’s a poem he sent me recently that he wished to share. Check it out, and send your love, rage, and solidarity, sibs.

“Honor” Waznt Meant

Everyday I’m thinkin’ of a new plot. Even if it ain’t me, one of my people got to make it to the top. I done did some fucked up shit in my life, that’z true, at least I can admit it, who are you. East Oakland California if don’t nobody notice it’z still poverty. Crooked azz police, killaz, dealer pimps, hoez, fiendz, robbers, scammers, artist, that’s all you see, ain’t no babies or kids playin’ in the park here. We need change. But we lost, so we start where? Black Panther Party, East Oakland, it started here, Huey P. Newton lost hiz life in the dark here. Fuck the police & the system of the government that’s who should be our enemy, they ain’t here to help us Black, white, asian, Hispanic. We all the targets, you & me. How can I believe in some shit that keep our people trapped, they only trippin’ when we sellin’ drugs kuz they can’t get a tax, they only trippin’ on me pimpin’ kuz they can’t get a tax. Pay off on porn and say they ain’t pimpin’, they get a tax, pay off for the drugs they make and sell out they pharmacies. But say they ain’t drug dealers. Some people ain’t open they mind to this government we waz born in. So after I tell thiz and keep preachin’ to the people then that’z on them. I met the most beautiful people while I waz in jail. It ain’t uz it’z the government that failed. So I say it again, fuck the police & the government. If I got to die bowin’ down to them, then it wazn’t meant.

Honor is action, integrity guiding principals on that structure of beliefs and the decisions we apply in our day to day movement. Everyday. And don’t trade or compromise those beliefz. EVER! For “ANYTHING”!

ᝰ Rio