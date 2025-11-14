Fascist Crawl/Broligarch Walking Tour

Friday, November 14, 2025

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Protest

The Wolves

Start at 260 Homer Ave

Palo Alto

Join us for our third installment of our fun filled walking tour of billionaire owned businesses in downtown Palo Alto. These are the guys that are hijacking democracy, rigging the economy, crippling unions and terrorizing immigrants.



Wow! With all that on their to-do lists, how do these guys have time to make so much money? Oh, right! They got plenty of time! We're the ones who do the work; they get paid $50,000,000/yr to lay us off.



On the other hand, maybe we're not being fair. It must be really hard to screw us and our country so bad and still make it back to the compound in time for dinner.



But we digress.



We'll start at Valor, home to billionaire Antonio Gracias who along with Elon Musk worked at DOGE and led the decimation of federal workers. Wait a second! Aren't billionaires supposed to create jobs???



After Valor and Gracias, we'll walk up the street to Whole Foods Market, owned by Amazon and it's despicable billionaire Venice purchasing Chairman of the Board Jeff Bezos.



The on to several more places--you will recognize the big names of some of the most despicable.



The Raging Grannies co-sponsor and bring their riotous humor. CONTACT THEM FOR DISABILITY ACCESS info @ raging grannies.com. We rage together again!



Like all Wolves events, this is a peaceful, non-violent protest. We are there to raise awareness, make our voices heard, and have fun. Everything else is none of our business.



Join us! It's going to be fun. Costumes are good, but certainly not required. Wear bright colors for the twilight, and if you feel like bringing drums or cowbells, we'd love it. No real need for flashlights because we'll be on University Ave after sundown, but if you want to bring one, please feel free.



Drinks and grub after!