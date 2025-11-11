Veterans and Allies! Commemorate November 11th as it was intended - "a day to be dedicated to the cause of world peace and to be thereafter celebrated and known as 'Armistice Day.” - President Dwight D Eisenhower (1938)Bring a sign, a flag, a bell, or stand in solidarity with others.Afterward, regroup at the Monterey Peace and Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd. in Seaside, 5-7 pm, for an Open Mic and Potluck event. It's a space for connecting, sharing stories, and renewing our commitment to Peace at Home and Peace Abroad. Bring a dish to share if you can.#ReclaimArmisticeDay #GlobalCeasefire #peaceinourtime #VeteransDay #VeteransForPeace