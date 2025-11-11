top
Santa Cruz Indymedia Anti-War

Monterey: Reclaim Armistice Day Vigil

Veterans Day Vigil at Window on the Bay in Monterey, 3:30-4:30 pm
Date:
Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Time:
3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Catherine Crockett
Email:
Phone:
831-899-7322
Location Details:
Window on the Bay, 717 Del Monte Avenue, Monterey, CA
Veterans and Allies! Commemorate November 11th as it was intended - "a day to be dedicated to the cause of world peace and to be thereafter celebrated and known as 'Armistice Day.” - President Dwight D Eisenhower (1938)

Bring a sign, a flag, a bell, or stand in solidarity with others.

Afterward, regroup at the Monterey Peace and Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd. in Seaside, 5-7 pm, for an Open Mic and Potluck event. It's a space for connecting, sharing stories, and renewing our commitment to Peace at Home and Peace Abroad. Bring a dish to share if you can.

https://www.vfp46.org/reclaim-armistice-day-2025


#ReclaimArmisticeDay #GlobalCeasefire #peaceinourtime #VeteransDay #VeteransForPeace
For more information: https://peacecentral.wordpress.com/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Nov 9, 2025 12:08AM
