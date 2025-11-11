From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Monterey: Reclaim Armistice Day Vigil
Date:
Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Time:
3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Catherine Crockett
Email:
Phone:
831-899-7322
Location Details:
Window on the Bay, 717 Del Monte Avenue, Monterey, CA
Veterans and Allies! Commemorate November 11th as it was intended - "a day to be dedicated to the cause of world peace and to be thereafter celebrated and known as 'Armistice Day.” - President Dwight D Eisenhower (1938)
Bring a sign, a flag, a bell, or stand in solidarity with others.
Afterward, regroup at the Monterey Peace and Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd. in Seaside, 5-7 pm, for an Open Mic and Potluck event. It's a space for connecting, sharing stories, and renewing our commitment to Peace at Home and Peace Abroad. Bring a dish to share if you can.
https://www.vfp46.org/reclaim-armistice-day-2025
#ReclaimArmisticeDay #GlobalCeasefire #peaceinourtime #VeteransDay #VeteransForPeace
Bring a sign, a flag, a bell, or stand in solidarity with others.
Afterward, regroup at the Monterey Peace and Justice Center, 1364 Fremont Blvd. in Seaside, 5-7 pm, for an Open Mic and Potluck event. It's a space for connecting, sharing stories, and renewing our commitment to Peace at Home and Peace Abroad. Bring a dish to share if you can.
https://www.vfp46.org/reclaim-armistice-day-2025
#ReclaimArmisticeDay #GlobalCeasefire #peaceinourtime #VeteransDay #VeteransForPeace
For more information: https://peacecentral.wordpress.com/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Nov 9, 2025 12:08AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network