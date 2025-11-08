top
View events for the week of 11/12/2025
Palestine California Central Valley East Bay U.S. Anti-War Immigrant Rights

People's Arms Embargo - Travis Air Force Base

Flyer for Nov. 12 Action
Download PDF (241.7KB)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Toby Blomé
Location Details:
Travis Air Force Base
Air Base Parkway & Parker Rd, Fairfield, CA
(Left at Parker Road, park in lot past Chevron Station)
Please join The People's Arms Embargo at Travis Air Force Base:
Travis AFB is complicit in transporting US weapons to Israel & assisting in mass deportations.

November 12, vigil/protest during afternoon commute home:
No Genocide/No Deportations!

Theme: Veterans Against Genocide!

On the day after Veterans Day:
Invite your veteran friends & family to join us!

Let Travis know that Veterans Stand Together Against Genocide:
NOT ONE MORE WEAPON TO ISRAEL!

12:30 PM - Flyer Fairfield locals (Meet up at Union and Texas streets)
1:30 PM - Lunch at local restaurant TBD

Or, Just Join Us at Travis:
3 to 5 PM - Vigil at TAFB gate(s); (No Risk Action)

FMI: toby4peace [at] sonic.net

Offer a Carpool or Join One on our website: http://www.PeoplesArmsEmbargo.org
For more information: http://www.PeoplesArmsEmbargo.org
Added to the calendar on Sat, Nov 8, 2025 5:02PM
§Banner for the Day
by Toby Blomé
Sat, Nov 8, 2025 5:02PM
Banner for the Day
http://www.PeoplesArmsEmbargo.org
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
