People's Arms Embargo - Travis Air Force Base
Date:
Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Toby Blomé
Location Details:
Travis Air Force Base
Air Base Parkway & Parker Rd, Fairfield, CA
(Left at Parker Road, park in lot past Chevron Station)
Please join The People's Arms Embargo at Travis Air Force Base:
Travis AFB is complicit in transporting US weapons to Israel & assisting in mass deportations.
November 12, vigil/protest during afternoon commute home:
No Genocide/No Deportations!
Theme: Veterans Against Genocide!
On the day after Veterans Day:
Invite your veteran friends & family to join us!
Let Travis know that Veterans Stand Together Against Genocide:
NOT ONE MORE WEAPON TO ISRAEL!
12:30 PM - Flyer Fairfield locals (Meet up at Union and Texas streets)
1:30 PM - Lunch at local restaurant TBD
Or, Just Join Us at Travis:
3 to 5 PM - Vigil at TAFB gate(s); (No Risk Action)
FMI: toby4peace [at] sonic.net
Offer a Carpool or Join One on our website: http://www.PeoplesArmsEmbargo.org
For more information: http://www.PeoplesArmsEmbargo.org
Added to the calendar on Sat, Nov 8, 2025 5:02PM
