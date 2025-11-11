From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Castroville Pedestrian Overpass: No Oaths to Trump: Veterans Day
Date:
Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
No Oaths to Trump
Location Details:
Geil Street & Salinas Street, Castroville
This is a pedestrian overpass visibility event to support our local Vets. The purpose of this event is to give veterans a platform to express their outrage with the Trump administration's steamrolling of our Constitution and rules of law.
U.S. Veterans take their oath to the Constitution very seriously. Many are outraged at how the Trump administration blatantly violates the Constitution on a daily basis. The words “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic” come from the military oath. These words have deep meaning for service members, even after their service has ended. Visibility events on bridges across the nation provide Veterans an opportunity to bring their message to the public in a highly effective way.
Veterans, as well as all public servants who swear an oath to the Constitution, are tired of the administration thinking military service members make oaths to the president! Come stand on the overpass with us! Support our Vets!!!
It is especially important that this event includes current service members, veterans and public servants. As you register for this event, please provide a brief description of your service experience by sending a short email to aromasdemocracydefenders [at] gmail.com.
A core principle behind all Indivisible events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.
For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/nooathstotrump/eve...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Nov 8, 2025 2:19PM
