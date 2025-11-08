From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Guantánamo Prison– Twenty Three Years of Stain On the U.S.
Amnesty International protest at Mission Farmer’s Market in coordination with protest worldwide
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(San Francisco, Nov. 6) As Trump deprives 42 million American (12% of the population) of legally mandated food assistance while building palaces and monuments, the US spends one billion a year maintaining the Guantánamo prison in Cuba.
From closeguantanamo.org:
779 prisoners have been held by the U.S. military at Guantánamo since the prison opened on January 11, 2002. Of those, 755 have been released or transferred, and nine have died, the last of these being Adnan Latif, in September 2012.including one who was transferred to the U.S. to be tried and subsequently convicted.
15 men are still held, and three have long been approved for release, one by a high-level governmental review process under President Obama back in January 2010. Three others have been accurately described as "forever prisoners," held explicitly without charge or trial, and with their cases only reviewed via an administrative, rather than a legal process, the Periodic Review Boards, which were established under President Obama.
Nine others are facing or have faced trials in the broken military commission system. Six have active cases, one is serving a life sentence, largely in solitary confinement, after a one-sided trial in 2008 in which he refused to mount a defense, another agreed to a plea deal in 2022, while the last of the nine is in legal limbo, after a DoD Sanity Board ruled that he was unfit to stand trial in 2023.
For more information: https://www.closeguantanamo.org
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network