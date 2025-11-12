top
U.S. Anti-War

Turning On Us: The War Machine Comes Home

Date:
Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
War Industry Resisters Network
Location Details:
Online
https://secure.everyaction.com/p0oQL2h510Ctw_X8qyMOzg2
The violence that the US military has inflicted on the rest of the world has always been accompanied by police violence and repression at home, especially aimed at BIPOC people. But now, with persistent ICE attacks and National Guard occupations of our cities, it has become an overt and official wide-scale federal policy. The weapons and strategies that the US has used in its imperial wars are now being turned on its own population in a blatant and unconstitutional move towards authoritarian rule. The wars have come home. This webinar will address this undemocratic use of militarized force, discuss its legality, and point to who is profiting from it. It will also describe the resistance that has risen up in cities such as Portland, Chicago, and DC.

Presenters:

Michael McPhearson is the Executive Director of Veterans For Peace, an Army combat veteran, and a human rights and antiwar activist. He has been active in many movements, including the movement for Black Lives.

Vanessa Torres Hernandez is the Integrated Advocacy Director at the ACLU of the State of Washington, where she leads efforts to develop and coordinate legal, policy, political, communications, and organizing strategies to protect and promote the civil rights and civil liberties of all Washingtonians.

Don Washington is the Executive Director of the Chicago Housing Initiative Coalition, with over 25 years of experience working in social justice campaigns, training programs, and organizations.
