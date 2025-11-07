From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Punk Spirit! / Sihasin - Book Release & Concert
Date:
Tuesday, November 25, 2025
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
John Malkin
Email:
Phone:
8314572721 (landline)
Location Details:
Resource Center for Nonviolence - Santa Cruz
612 Ocean Street
Book release event for "Punk Spirit! - An Oral History of Punk Rock, Spirituality, and Liberation" by John Malkin including a full concert by Diné (Navajo) folk/indigenous/punk band Sihasin (formerly Blackfire).
For more information: https://rcnv.org/events/sihasin-concert-pu...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Nov 7, 2025 4:30PM
