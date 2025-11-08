From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
2025 Veterans' & Families Resource Fair - Low Income & Unhoused Assistance, FREE Dental
Date:
Saturday, November 08, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
County of Santa Clara & VSO
Location Details:
Santa Clara County Fairgrounds - Pavilion and Fiesta Halls
344 Tully Road
San Jose, CA 95111
NOTE: Upcoming VSO office closures: The VSO will be closed from November 4 through 7. If you need our services, please come to the Stand Down at the County Fairgrounds on November 6, 7, and 8
344 Tully Road
San Jose, CA 95111
NOTE: Upcoming VSO office closures: The VSO will be closed from November 4 through 7. If you need our services, please come to the Stand Down at the County Fairgrounds on November 6, 7, and 8
Santa Clara County’s 2025 Stand Down is a free 3-day event from November 6, 2025 through November 8, 2025, designed to provide services to support all veterans with a focus on those who are unhoused, at risk of becoming unhoused, or food insecure.
The 2025 Stand Down will be hosted at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds Pavilion and Fiesta Halls:
10 am to 4 pm on Friday Nov. 7
9 am to 4 pm on Saturday, Nov. 8
At the 2025 Stand Down, there will be several services available for veterans. For more information, please go to 2025 Stand Down Information page:
https://vets.santaclaracounty.gov/2025-stand-down/2025-stand-down-information
Registration
Registration is open free of charge to anyone who served in any branch of the U.S. military for any length of time and eligible dependents. Eligible dependents include:
--dependent children of a veteran
--spouses and partners of a veteran
--anyone financially dependent on a veteran
All veterans and family members must register to attend the event. When registering, the veteran or eligible dependent can add guests to their registration, including non-dependent family, caregivers, and others who will be attending with the veteran.
What to bring
--Yourself as a veteran or eligible dependent
--Your registration QR code
--Please come in some comfortable shoes
And any of the following documents that are available. We recommend that you bring a physical copy of these documents:
--Current photo ID
--Veteran’s DD214 (Discharge Documentation)
--Current medical records (if you plan to use the Claims Clinic)
--Any additional documents required for desired services (see below)
Services
The Stand Down is a chance for us to connect veterans, surviving spouses, dependents, and caregivers with services, support groups, community partners, and more who are here to help.
Some of the services will require additional documents or will have limited availability. When you register for the Stand Down please select any services you are interested in, and the VSO will reach out to you.
The Veterans Services Office (VSO) is excited in particular for the following services:
Dental services
In partnership with Santa Clara County’s Health and Human Services, there will be dental services free of charge to veterans. Appointment slots will be limited so please register if you are interested in dental services.
The 2025 Stand Down will be hosted at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds Pavilion and Fiesta Halls:
10 am to 4 pm on Friday Nov. 7
9 am to 4 pm on Saturday, Nov. 8
At the 2025 Stand Down, there will be several services available for veterans. For more information, please go to 2025 Stand Down Information page:
https://vets.santaclaracounty.gov/2025-stand-down/2025-stand-down-information
Registration
Registration is open free of charge to anyone who served in any branch of the U.S. military for any length of time and eligible dependents. Eligible dependents include:
--dependent children of a veteran
--spouses and partners of a veteran
--anyone financially dependent on a veteran
All veterans and family members must register to attend the event. When registering, the veteran or eligible dependent can add guests to their registration, including non-dependent family, caregivers, and others who will be attending with the veteran.
What to bring
--Yourself as a veteran or eligible dependent
--Your registration QR code
--Please come in some comfortable shoes
And any of the following documents that are available. We recommend that you bring a physical copy of these documents:
--Current photo ID
--Veteran’s DD214 (Discharge Documentation)
--Current medical records (if you plan to use the Claims Clinic)
--Any additional documents required for desired services (see below)
Services
The Stand Down is a chance for us to connect veterans, surviving spouses, dependents, and caregivers with services, support groups, community partners, and more who are here to help.
Some of the services will require additional documents or will have limited availability. When you register for the Stand Down please select any services you are interested in, and the VSO will reach out to you.
The Veterans Services Office (VSO) is excited in particular for the following services:
Dental services
In partnership with Santa Clara County’s Health and Human Services, there will be dental services free of charge to veterans. Appointment slots will be limited so please register if you are interested in dental services.
For more information: https://vets.santaclaracounty.gov/2025-sta...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Nov 7, 2025 2:59PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network