top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 11/8/2025
South Bay Health, Housing & Public Services

2025 Veterans' & Families Resource Fair - Low Income & Unhoused Assistance, FREE Dental

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, November 08, 2025
Time:
9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
County of Santa Clara & VSO
Location Details:
Santa Clara County Fairgrounds - Pavilion and Fiesta Halls
344 Tully Road
San Jose, CA 95111

NOTE: Upcoming VSO office closures: The VSO will be closed from November 4 through 7. If you need our services, please come to the Stand Down at the County Fairgrounds on November 6, 7, and 8
Santa Clara County’s 2025 Stand Down is a free 3-day event from November 6, 2025 through November 8, 2025, designed to provide services to support all veterans with a focus on those who are unhoused, at risk of becoming unhoused, or food insecure.

The 2025 Stand Down will be hosted at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds Pavilion and Fiesta Halls:

10 am to 4 pm on Friday Nov. 7

9 am to 4 pm on Saturday, Nov. 8

At the 2025 Stand Down, there will be several services available for veterans. For more information, please go to 2025 Stand Down Information page:

https://vets.santaclaracounty.gov/2025-stand-down/2025-stand-down-information


Registration

Registration is open free of charge to anyone who served in any branch of the U.S. military for any length of time and eligible dependents. Eligible dependents include:

--dependent children of a veteran

--spouses and partners of a veteran

--anyone financially dependent on a veteran

All veterans and family members must register to attend the event. When registering, the veteran or eligible dependent can add guests to their registration, including non-dependent family, caregivers, and others who will be attending with the veteran.

What to bring

--Yourself as a veteran or eligible dependent

--Your registration QR code

--Please come in some comfortable shoes

And any of the following documents that are available. We recommend that you bring a physical copy of these documents:

--Current photo ID
--Veteran’s DD214 (Discharge Documentation)
--Current medical records (if you plan to use the Claims Clinic)
--Any additional documents required for desired services (see below)


Services

The Stand Down is a chance for us to connect veterans, surviving spouses, dependents, and caregivers with services, support groups, community partners, and more who are here to help.

Some of the services will require additional documents or will have limited availability. When you register for the Stand Down please select any services you are interested in, and the VSO will reach out to you.

The Veterans Services Office (VSO) is excited in particular for the following services:
Dental services

In partnership with Santa Clara County’s Health and Human Services, there will be dental services free of charge to veterans. Appointment slots will be limited so please register if you are interested in dental services.
For more information: https://vets.santaclaracounty.gov/2025-sta...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Nov 7, 2025 2:59PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$165.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code