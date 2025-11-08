Santa Clara County’s 2025 Stand Down is a free 3-day event from November 6, 2025 through November 8, 2025, designed to provide services to support all veterans with a focus on those who are unhoused, at risk of becoming unhoused, or food insecure.The 2025 Stand Down will be hosted at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds Pavilion and Fiesta Halls:10 am to 4 pm on Friday Nov. 79 am to 4 pm on Saturday, Nov. 8At the 2025 Stand Down, there will be several services available for veterans. For more information, please go to 2025 Stand Down Information page:RegistrationRegistration is open free of charge to anyone who served in any branch of the U.S. military for any length of time and eligible dependents. Eligible dependents include:--dependent children of a veteran--spouses and partners of a veteran--anyone financially dependent on a veteranAll veterans and family members must register to attend the event. When registering, the veteran or eligible dependent can add guests to their registration, including non-dependent family, caregivers, and others who will be attending with the veteran.What to bring--Yourself as a veteran or eligible dependent--Your registration QR code--Please come in some comfortable shoesAnd any of the following documents that are available. We recommend that you bring a physical copy of these documents:--Current photo ID--Veteran’s DD214 (Discharge Documentation)--Current medical records (if you plan to use the Claims Clinic)--Any additional documents required for desired services (see below)ServicesThe Stand Down is a chance for us to connect veterans, surviving spouses, dependents, and caregivers with services, support groups, community partners, and more who are here to help.Some of the services will require additional documents or will have limited availability. When you register for the Stand Down please select any services you are interested in, and the VSO will reach out to you.The Veterans Services Office (VSO) is excited in particular for the following services:Dental servicesIn partnership with Santa Clara County’s Health and Human Services, there will be dental services free of charge to veterans. Appointment slots will be limited so please register if you are interested in dental services.