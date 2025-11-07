The corrupt PUC and it director Dennis Herrera have participated in a racist frame-up of Samoan and other workers at the agency.

The Joe King case and the utter corruption at the SF Public Utilities CommissionTiffany Lennear:Please circulate this to the General Manager, the SF City Attorney, and Steve Richie.I have been working with the Samoans for over 45 years. I am the founder of AINGA1.We created this group to offer guidance and help hundreds of Samoan and Polynesianyouth.The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (SFPUC) has hired many people of color - the SFPUC has again and again targeted people of color - for no reason but to practice utter and abject discrimination.William Teahan, CDD department manager, is corrupt and not fit to hold the position of manager.Years ago, he was found wasting his time at work watching porn - and should have been fired then - but he has become Steve Richie's best friend and golf partner.It is atrocious to see and hear how the General Manager Dennis Hererra listens to Steve Richie to use the influence of David Chiu the SF City Attorney to fired innocent SFPUC workers in this case Joe King - who worked for over 8 years - and all because Joe King passed an exam and became the permanent Supervisor and was respected by all the workers who Joe King worked with.Jealousy and ganging up on Joe King have no place in any workplace, and the managers are responsible for this unacceptable behavior.Joy Chen, Billy Teahan, Frank Jordan, OJ Jarvis, Anthony Travis, Brian Ramos, Randy McDowell, Joe Lopez, Teresa Fogolia from 261 Laborers' Union - I spoke to Vince Courtney too - you can imagine all these folks involved in trying to gang up on Joe King and accuse him of bringing a gun and creating violence - all of which cannot be substantiated. Where is the police report that Joe King brought a gun to work? For eight years, Joe King was never written up or counseled.Joe King comes from a family that has left a legacy in San Francisco and comes from a royal family in Samoa. His grandfather was Joe King, a doctor and the first Samoan doctor, who also served as the pastor of the first Samoan Church that he built and gathered a faithful congregation in San Francisco.Six months ago, the ruthless workers I mentioned above targeted Joe King, his son Conrad King, and Adolfo Padilla, a close friend of Conrad's.I took my time to interview Joe King, his son Conrad, and Adolfo - each has a character and behavior that is exemplary, and to gang up on these stellar individuals are something that should not be tolerated.The SF Controller has audited SFPUC, and time and again, it has found SFPUC lacking in its treatment of its workers with decency.Apparently, managers like Steve Richie and Billy Teahan, who should not be managers, are tolerated and are responsible for all the pandemonium.Trauma - the family suffers, and SFPUC must stop its utter discrimination of the highest order - now.The SFPUC present commission has not once looked into the discrimination and trauma that the SFPUC suffers day in and day out.The Mayor of San Francisco, the Controller of San Francisco, the Inspector General of San Francisco, the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Departmentof Labor, the many Unions that matter, the Samoan congregation, the various Latino organizations, and thousands of decent San Franciscans can be contacted toCome to the aid of the workers targeted by SFPUC - many of these workers were fired and their lives were messed up..Regarding the remedy for the discrimination mentioned above, we have shut down SF City Hall before and achieved what we, the people, wanted to be remedied.The SFPUC must be overhauled entirely; corruption has reached a saturation point—millions of taxpayers' dollars wasted by incompetent individuals.The Mayor of San Francisco is known for playing golf with Dennis Herrera — it's time to clean up the many SF City Departments and respect the SF City workers.In 1996, Willie L. Brown Jr created the SFPUC. He filled the FTEs with his favorite folks - the SFPUC continues to waste millions and must be audited by the recently created SF Inspector General's Office - the cancer removed - fair play and justice.Time the SFPUC learns to respect its workers - the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, a cabal of sorts - keeps kicking the can down the street.Francisco Da CostaDirectorEnvironmental Justice AdvocacyThe Racist Frame-up At Dennis Herrera's SF PUC