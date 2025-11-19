top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine International

Webinar: Life Under Occupation in the West Bank

Date:
Wednesday, November 19, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
NH Peace Action
Location Details:
Zoom
https://actionnetwork.org/ticketed_events/life-under-occupation-in-the-west-bank
Issa Amro is a human rights activist committed to non-violent resistance, living in Hebron in the occupied West Bank. He is the co-founder of Youth Against Settlements and is the Executive Director of Working for Peace and Justice: Friends of Hebron. Mr. Amro was nominated for this year's Nobel Peace Prize and is the recipient of many awards, including last year's Right Livelihood Award, also known as the "alternative Nobel Prize", for his peaceful resistance to the Israeli occupation. He also received the Franco-German Prize for Human Rights and the Rule of Law in 2024, the Global Advocacy Award from Harvard Law School Advocates for Human Rights and the Harvard Human Rights Journal (2023). In 2008, Mr. Amro won the One World Media Award for his role in coordinating B'Tselem's video camera distribution project in Hebron to document human rights violations by Israeli soldiers and settlers. He is included in this years’ Time Magazine "100 next" upcoming leaders.

As a consequence of his activism, Mr. Amro has been repeatedly and arbitrarily detained and tortured by Israeli forces. In 2017, Mr. Amro was prosecuted in an Israeli military court on charges deemed by Amnesty International to be "baseless" and "politically motivated". Mr. Amro has also been jailed and beaten for criticizing the Palestinian Authority. He has been featured in CNN, BBC, France 24, Al Jazeera, NPR, The New York Times, The Nation, The New Yorker, The Guardian, Haaretz, and Last Week Tonight. On October 7th, 2023, He was captured and tortured by Israeli soldiers and settlers. Mr. Amro's work focuses on peaceful community resilience, direct action, and international advocacy for Palestinian rights.

Suggested donation of $5-50. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit organization Working for Peace and Justice: Friends of Hebron.
Added to the calendar on Fri, Nov 7, 2025 11:18AM
