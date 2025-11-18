top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 11/18/2025
Palestine U.S.

Webinar: Media Bias and the Gaza Genocide

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
MAPA
Location Details:
Online
https://masspeace.us/media-bias-gaza
Since October 2023, historian Assal Rad and journalist Sana Saeed have closely tracked media coverage of the genocide in Gaza, highlighting how much of it aligns with the Israeli narrative and distorts key facts — contributing to widespread misinformation and disinformation.

Our speakers will present examples of headlines that obscure the facts, and we will have some time to practice our media literacy skills!

Dr. Assal Rad is a historian of the modern Middle East. She works on research and writing related to U.S. foreign policy issues, the Middle East, contemporary Iran, and Israel/Palestine. Her writing can be seen in Newsweek, The National Interest, The Independent, Foreign Policy and more, and she has appeared as a commentator on BBC World, Al Jazeera, CNN, and NPR. Assal completed a PhD in History from the University of California, Irvine in 2018 and is the author of The State of Resistance: Politics, Culture, and Identity in Modern Iran (Cambridge University Press, 2022).

Sana Saeed is an award-winning journalist and media critic known for her sharp analysis of how media shapes public perception. She previously hosted the shows Backspace and The Occupation Style Guide at AJ+ that illuminated the ways mainstream news frames narratives around war, colonialism, and resistance. Since October 2023, she has been at the forefront of critically exposing how U.S. media propaganda is used to justify war crimes and shape public discourse around the genocide in Gaza.
Added to the calendar on Fri, Nov 7, 2025 8:48AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$165.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code