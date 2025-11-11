Webinar: Starvation as a Tool of Colonization

Date:

Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

multiple organizations

Location Details:

Highlander, Doctors Against Genocide, Christians for A Free Palestine and EqualHealth are hosting a global dialogue from Palestine, Haiti, Western Sahara, Congo, Sudan and Ireland on forced starvation as a tool of the colonizer.



Across time and space we will examine in community the following areas:

● Demonstrate through interventions that forced starvation has always been a tool of elimination by the colonizer across time and space

● What will it take for us to globally interrupt this genocidal strategy?

● What action needs to be taken to stop Gaza, Congo, Sudan, Haiti, Western Sahara, all forced starvation contexts?

● What are the commonalities across contexts that we should build on right now?

● How to build broader coalitions of health workers and movements on this?

