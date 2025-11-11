From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Webinar: Starvation as a Tool of Colonization
Date:
Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
multiple organizations
Location Details:
Highlander, Doctors Against Genocide, Christians for A Free Palestine and EqualHealth are hosting a global dialogue from Palestine, Haiti, Western Sahara, Congo, Sudan and Ireland on forced starvation as a tool of the colonizer.
Across time and space we will examine in community the following areas:
● Demonstrate through interventions that forced starvation has always been a tool of elimination by the colonizer across time and space
● What will it take for us to globally interrupt this genocidal strategy?
● What action needs to be taken to stop Gaza, Congo, Sudan, Haiti, Western Sahara, all forced starvation contexts?
● What are the commonalities across contexts that we should build on right now?
● How to build broader coalitions of health workers and movements on this?
Added to the calendar on Fri, Nov 7, 2025 8:33AM
