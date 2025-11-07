From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Cops beef up patrols at grocery stores after SNAP food benefits freeze
By Lynda Carson - November 7, 2025
With SNAP food benefits frozen in limbo by USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins and the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump, in various parts of the country the heavily armed cops are beefing up their patrols of grocery stores in case some poor hungry desperate SNAP recipients are tempted to liberate some food from a grocery store to feed their poor starving hungry children back home.
According to a recent story in KTIV, Sioux City, Iowa, in part it says, “With no word yet on when families might get full federal food aid, police want to warn the community that, though times are tough, they still have to prosecute any person caught stealing, even if it is just food.
“Once we show up, depending on if we are able to identify the person, depending on their criminal history, they could either be issued a citation for a court appearance or they could possibly be taken to jail,” said Officer Roberts.
Roberts explained that if someone is caught, the fines are almost always higher than the value of the thing they allegedly tried to steal.
If someone is arrested, they would receive a bail amount which is also likely to be higher than whatever they allegedly tried to steal.
Additionally, between court dates and a criminal record, something like this could cost someone their job. Police say it simply isn’t worth it.”
In Barstow, CA, in a recent WABC news story, in part they report, “Millions of people who receive food assistance will go without benefits next month as the federal government remains shut down, and local leaders are now scrambling to contain the possible fallout.
The Barstow Police Department said in a post on Facebook that it will be stepping up patrols around grocery stores, convenience stores and shopping centers.
Police added that the increased patrols are not in response to a specific incident but are a "preventive measure to maintain public safety, deter theft, and reassure the community that law enforcement is present and ready to help."
In a recent Detroit news headline, in part it says, “Metro Police, grocers prepare for the worst if SNAP benefits cut.”
Wow! Now that sounds really ominous for any poor hungry souls that may have had their SNAP benefits frozen in limbo, that may be tempted to seek a ‘five finger discount’ on some grocery store food to feed their poor hungry starving children back home, after being double-crossed by the wealthy millionaire USDA Brooke Rollins, and the wealthy multi-billionaire convicted felon President Trump, that took their food SNAP benefits from them.
In a recent article on Eye Witness News 3, in Hartford, Connecticut, in part a news article says, Police boost patrols around stores following threats of thefts due to SNAP suspension. “MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - Posts on social media that promote stealing from grocery and retail stores because of an impending food stamps program suspension has led to action from police across the state.
Police said some of the posts, which circulated nationally, advocated for violence if confronted.
On Friday, two federal judges ruled nearly simultaneously that President Donald Trump’s administration must to continue to fund SNAP.
“This decision leaves no room for doubt— USDA can and must release the contingency funds and stop weaponizing hunger for political advantage. Donald Trump now has a stark legal and moral choice before him— he can keep fighting this losing battle, he can insist on starving American families for political leverage, or he can release the funds now," said CT Attorney General William Tong.
Before the ruling, Meriden police said they boosted patrols around stores and urged those businesses to take action.
“At this time, we have no verified incidents directly linked to these online statements,” Meriden police posted to social media. “However, the department is taking these posts seriously and urging all store operators to remain vigilant.”
The Meriden Police Department said it is coordinating with regional law enforcement partners to monitor online activity and potential threats.”
Reportedly, in a Midlands, Michigan, ABC 12 news story report, the headline screams, “Police, food providers worried about desperation with no SNAP benefits.” In part the story says, “MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan residents relying on SNAP benefits may face challenges as the federal government shutdown continues. Approximately 1.4 million Michiganders depend on SNAP for food assistance. Concerns are growing over the potential desperation people might face without this monthly support. The Midland Police Department plans to increase their presence at large retail and grocery stores. This move comes as the holidays approach and financial assistance becomes uncertain." We could see an uptick in things like retail fraud and assaults because people can become desperate when they can't feed themselves," Police Chief Nicole Ford said. She said officers will enforce laws as usual while hoping to prevent individuals from making poor decisions. The increased visibility aims to deter potential crimes.”
In a recent WSBT, news report in Benton Township, Michigan, the bold headline exclaims, “Police to increase patrols in Benton Twp. as viral videos hint at possible mass looting.” In part, this story says, “Benton Harbor, MI — Police are warning of possible mass looting which is leading to increased police patrols in Benton Township. This is in response to the government shutdown cutting SNAP benefits and viral videos on TikTok threatening to loot Walmart. Benton Township police say they are working with local retailers on the best ways to handle these situations. Police say the number one priority is safety. Police say a vast majority of stores have cameras inside and outside to catch license plates. An increase in patrols will be seen around stores and businesses to deter such activities. WSBT 22 reached out to both South Bend and Mishawaka Police departments to see if they plan to have any increased security measures in place.
Mishawaka Police says they are treating this as a normal day as they already deal with shoplifting, but if things get out of hand more officers will be brought in. South Bend Police sent this statement to WSBT 22 saying, "The South Bend Police Department has been monitoring the situation and, if needed, will adjust resources accordingly to ensure everyone’s safety." WSBT 22 also reached out to Walmart to ask if any preparations are underway for possible mass looting.”
According to Wikipedia, it part it says, “Walmart Inc. is an American multinational retail corporation that operates a chain of hypermarkets (also called supercenters), discount department stores, and grocery stores in the United States and 23 other countries. It is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas. The company was founded in 1962 by brothers Sam Walton and James "Bud" Walton in nearby Rogers, Arkansas. It also owns and operates Sam's Club retail warehouses.
Walmart is the world's largest company by revenue, according to the Fortune Global 500 list in October 2022. Walmart is also the largest private employer in the world, with 2.1 million employees. It is a publicly traded family-owned business (the largest such business in the world), as the company is controlled by the Walton family. Sam Walton's heirs own over 50 percent of Walmart through both their holding company Walton Enterprises and their individual holdings.”
“National Police Union signals strong support for the convicted felon President Trump’s so-called “BIG BEAUTIFUL Bill.”
That’s right. Not only are the cops anxious, ready, willing and able to round up any of the desperate poor hungry souls who were ripped off of their SNAP food benefits recently, that may be tempted to liberate some food from a grocery store, but reportedly the “National Police Union signals strong support for the convicted felon President Trump’s so-called “BIG BEAUTIFUL Bill.”
“The National Fraternal Order of Police President Patrick Yoes said the 'one, big beautiful bill' is 'more than legislation.'
The so-called ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ is the same bill that cuts $186 billion dollars from the SNAP food program. Reduces federal nutrition funding by $186 billion between 2025 and 2034. Increases the share of state costs to administer the SNAP program from 50% to 75%; and restricts future updates to the Thrifty Food Plan used to calculate SNAP benefit levels.
Additionally, according to Wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/One_Big_Beautiful_Bill_Act , the Big Beautiful Bill, raises the debt ceiling by $5 trillion. It makes a significant 12% cut to Medicaid spending. The OBBBA expands work requirements for SNAP benefits (formerly called "food stamps") recipients and makes states responsible for some costs relating to the food assistance program. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates the law will increase the budget deficit by $2.8 trillion by 2034 and cause 10.9 million Americans to lose health insurance coverage. Several think tanks, experts, and opponents criticized the bill over its regressive tax structure, described many of its policies as gimmicks, and argued the bill would create the largest upward transfer of wealth from the poor to the rich in American history, exacerbating inequality among the American population. It has also drawn controversy for rolling back clean energy incentives and increasing funding for immigration enforcement and deportations. According to multiple polls, a majority of Americans oppose the law.
Democratic opposition to the health spending cuts included in the OBBBA contributed to the 2025 United States federal government shutdown.”
The same government shutdown that resulted in the poor hungry desperate SNAP food recipients being double-crossed, and having their SNAP food benefits stolen from them by USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins, and the convicted felon President Donald J. Trump.
Patrick Yoes, campaign contributions…
https://www.fec.gov/data/receipts/individual-contributions/?contributor_name=Patrick+Yoes
Open Secrets: National Fraternal Order of Police
https://www.opensecrets.org/federal-lobbying/clients/summary?id=D000027848
Lynda Carson may be reached at newzland2 [at] gmail.com
