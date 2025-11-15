Palestinian Olive harvest festival

Date:

Saturday, November 15, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Yosra abdulaziz

Location Details:

Newark library 37055 Newark Blvd, Newark, CA 94560

Join us at Newark Library on Saturday, November 15 from 11 am to 4 pm for the Palestinian Olive Harvest Festival!



A family friendly event for people of all ages! Join us in commemorating an essential part of Palestinian culture: the olive harvest.



Featuring:

🇵🇸 Story Time

🇵🇸 Palestinian Songs

🇵🇸 How to Make Hummus Cooking Demonstration

🇵🇸 Palestinian Food Samples

🇵🇸 Decorative Tile Painting

🇵🇸 Make Your Own Poppy

🇵🇸 Tatreez (Palestinian Cross Stitching)

🇵🇸 Face painting

… and more!



Full schedule for performances listed below. Food and crafts available while supplies last.



Schedule:



12 pm - Story time

1 pm - How to Make Hummus Cooking Demonstration

2 pm - Palestinian Songs

3 pm - Story Time