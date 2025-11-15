From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Palestinian Olive harvest festival
Date:
Saturday, November 15, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Yosra abdulaziz
Location Details:
Newark library 37055 Newark Blvd, Newark, CA 94560
Join us at Newark Library on Saturday, November 15 from 11 am to 4 pm for the Palestinian Olive Harvest Festival!
A family friendly event for people of all ages! Join us in commemorating an essential part of Palestinian culture: the olive harvest.
Featuring:
🇵🇸 Story Time
🇵🇸 Palestinian Songs
🇵🇸 How to Make Hummus Cooking Demonstration
🇵🇸 Palestinian Food Samples
🇵🇸 Decorative Tile Painting
🇵🇸 Make Your Own Poppy
🇵🇸 Tatreez (Palestinian Cross Stitching)
🇵🇸 Face painting
… and more!
Full schedule for performances listed below. Food and crafts available while supplies last.
Schedule:
12 pm - Story time
1 pm - How to Make Hummus Cooking Demonstration
2 pm - Palestinian Songs
3 pm - Story Time
For more information: http://tinyurl.com/pohfnewark
