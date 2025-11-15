top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 11/15/2025
Palestine East Bay Anti-War Education & Student Activism

Support Gaza Students – Jewelry Sale Fundraiser

Zaytoon Mediterranean Restaurant, 1133 Solano Ave, Albany
original image (1545x2000)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, November 15, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Pal2Éire
Location Details:
Zaytoon Mediterranean Restaurant, 1133 Solano Ave, Albany
✨ Support Gaza Students – Jewelry Sale Fundraiser
📅 Saturday, November 15th, 11 am to 2 pm
📍 Zaytoon Mediterranean Restaurant, 1133 Solano Ave, Albany

Join Pal2Éire for a special jewelry sale raising funds to make possible the evacuation of more students from Gaza so they can pursue university education in Ireland. Come shop, show your solidarity, and enjoy the delicious food of Zaytoon.

💚 All proceeds go directly toward helping more students reach safety and continue their studies. The first group of determined scholars has already overcome unimaginable challenges to begin their education in Ireland. Your support will help others follow in their footsteps.

☘️ Donate online
Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/Pal2Eire
Chuffed: https://chuffed.org/project/palestine-ireland-student-solidarity
Added to the calendar on Thu, Nov 6, 2025 4:42PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$140.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code