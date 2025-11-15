From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Support Gaza Students – Jewelry Sale Fundraiser
Date:
Saturday, November 15, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Pal2Éire
Location Details:
Zaytoon Mediterranean Restaurant, 1133 Solano Ave, Albany
✨ Support Gaza Students – Jewelry Sale Fundraiser
📅 Saturday, November 15th, 11 am to 2 pm
📍 Zaytoon Mediterranean Restaurant, 1133 Solano Ave, Albany
Join Pal2Éire for a special jewelry sale raising funds to make possible the evacuation of more students from Gaza so they can pursue university education in Ireland. Come shop, show your solidarity, and enjoy the delicious food of Zaytoon.
💚 All proceeds go directly toward helping more students reach safety and continue their studies. The first group of determined scholars has already overcome unimaginable challenges to begin their education in Ireland. Your support will help others follow in their footsteps.
☘️ Donate online
Venmo: https://venmo.com/u/Pal2Eire
Chuffed: https://chuffed.org/project/palestine-ireland-student-solidarity
Added to the calendar on Thu, Nov 6, 2025 4:42PM
