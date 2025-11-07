From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Noisemakers Against Genocide
Date:
Friday, November 07, 2025
Time:
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Toby Blomé
Location Details:
Israeli Consulate: 456 Montgomery, San Francisco
NAG (Noisemakers Against Genocide)
Weekly Friday protests to break the silence.
!! israeli consulate NOT welcome in the Bay Area!!
Check out last week's protest:
https://www.facebook.com/100000482268926/videos/1168544645243889/
🔻Come and join Noisemakers Against Genocide (NAG) and autonomous activists in letting the israeli consulate know that they are NOT welcome in SF Bay Area! 🔻
Bring noisemakers, drums, banners, whistles, horns, kefiyehs, Palestinian flags 🇵🇸 to make a proper ruckus!
No business as usual for mass murderers.
‼️ Let’s keep showing up for a Free Palestine! 🇵🇸
