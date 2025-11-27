top
Santa Cruz Indymedia Anti-War Health, Housing & Public Services

Thanksgiving Community Dinner

Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building 846 Front Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
original image (791x1024)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, November 27, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Steve Pleich
Email:
Phone:
(831) 466-6078
Location Details:
Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building
846 Front Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Thursday, November 27, 2025, 11 AM - 2 PM
THANKSGIVING COMMUNITY DINNER
Santa Cruz Veterans Memorial Building
846 Front Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Free to Attend - Live Entertainment - Donations Appreciated

Enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes & gravy, salad, vegetarian options & pie.

Join us for a day of true community as we eat, share stories and celebrate the holiday spirit.

*VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED!

Please consider donating food, money & holiday decorations.

Volunteers are needed to prep & serve food, set up, clean up, greet, entertain, compost, etc.

*VOLUNTEERS SIGN UP: vetshalldinner [at] gmail.com

*DONATIONS can be made online at: https://gofund.me/b0b2c5d9c

The holidays are a joyous time for our community, but as we celebrate the fellowship and good cheer of the season, we must not forget those who face the challenges of being houseless and have economic or social circumstances. For 35 years, the Veterans in Santa Cruz have provided a hot, delicious Thanksgiving Dinner with all the trimmings to hundreds of our friends and neighbors. Jozeph Schultz is preparing a feast with decorations by the Girl Scouts and live entertainment by local musicians.

Your generous donations will help turn a time of want and need into a celebration of joy and generosity.

SPONSORS: Veterans for Peace, Veterans Memorial Building Trustees, Friends of Thanksgiving & YOU!

Happy Holidays and Thank You from the Vets and the Friends of Thanksgiving!

For more information call: (831) 466-6078

INVITE FRIENDS!

Forward and print the .pdf

Post the .jpg on Facebook, social media, etc.
For more information: https://gofund.me/b0b2c5d9c
Added to the calendar on Thu, Nov 6, 2025 6:05AM
