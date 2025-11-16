From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Online Film Salon: "Severed Limbs, Futures in Limbo: The Crisis of Amputation in Palestine
Date:
Sunday, November 16, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Voices from the Holy Land
Location Details:
Online
Zoom
https://Tinyurl.com/VFHL-November2025
The Gaza Strip has one of the highest rates of traumatic amputations in the world. Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israeli bullets and bombs have resulted in more than 4,800 limb amputations; an estimated 10 children per day are losing one or both legs. Palestinians in the West Bank also are experiencing an elevated rate of amputation due to the violence of the occupation there, including handcuff injuries for detainees.
The panel discussion will focus on the causes of the appallingly high rate of amputations, including from deliberate IDF policies to target limbs, and on the long-term physical and mental health prognoses for people living with amputation. Importantly, panelists will also address what activists can do to reduce the root causes of amputations, support recovery, and redress the injustice.
Watch the curated videos at your convenience before the event. Then join us with your thoughts and questions for our speakers at the Q&A Discussion with:
- Mark N. Perlmutter, MD: Orthopedic and hand surgeon practicing in Rocky Mount, NC
- Jen Marlowe: author; filmmaker; founder, Donkeysaddle Projects; and Consulting Producer, Just Vision
- Flavia Cappellini: journalist and filmmaker based in the Middle East
Our moderator will be Brian Barber, MD - Professor Emeritus, University of Tennessee; Senior Fellow, Institute for Palestine Studies.
Watch the Trailer at https://Tinyurl.com/VFHL-NovemberTrailer
https://Tinyurl.com/VFHL-November2025
The Gaza Strip has one of the highest rates of traumatic amputations in the world. Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israeli bullets and bombs have resulted in more than 4,800 limb amputations; an estimated 10 children per day are losing one or both legs. Palestinians in the West Bank also are experiencing an elevated rate of amputation due to the violence of the occupation there, including handcuff injuries for detainees.
The panel discussion will focus on the causes of the appallingly high rate of amputations, including from deliberate IDF policies to target limbs, and on the long-term physical and mental health prognoses for people living with amputation. Importantly, panelists will also address what activists can do to reduce the root causes of amputations, support recovery, and redress the injustice.
Watch the curated videos at your convenience before the event. Then join us with your thoughts and questions for our speakers at the Q&A Discussion with:
- Mark N. Perlmutter, MD: Orthopedic and hand surgeon practicing in Rocky Mount, NC
- Jen Marlowe: author; filmmaker; founder, Donkeysaddle Projects; and Consulting Producer, Just Vision
- Flavia Cappellini: journalist and filmmaker based in the Middle East
Our moderator will be Brian Barber, MD - Professor Emeritus, University of Tennessee; Senior Fellow, Institute for Palestine Studies.
Watch the Trailer at https://Tinyurl.com/VFHL-NovemberTrailer
For more information: https://www.voicesfromtheholyland.org/even...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 5, 2025 4:26PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network