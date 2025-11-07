From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Peninsula DSA Chapter Social!
Date:
Friday, November 07, 2025
Time:
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Peninsula DSA
Location Details:
Blue Oak Brewing Co., 815 Cherry Ln, San Carlos, CA 94070
Come socialize with socialists! We'll grab a few big tables and catch up with comrades. Look for DSA shirts—it's a big place, so look for updates on Discord. Food and non-alcoholic options are available. Under 21s are welcome. Please feel free to bring your kid and leashed dog too.
For more information: https://peninsuladsa.org/calendar/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 5, 2025 4:09PM
