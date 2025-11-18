From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Ban Fumigants. They Harm Our Kids.
Date:
Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Time:
11:45 AM - 11:45 AM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
Safe Ag Safe Schools
Location Details:
Watsonville City Plaza, 358 Main St., Watsonville
Join us for a news conference on November 18th at 11:45AM.
Our 1,3-D fight continues as we call to Ban all fumigants.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/8866478672...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 5, 2025 3:48PM
