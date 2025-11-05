From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Panel: Fascism, ICE, Project 2025 & Why We Need a General Strike
Date:
Saturday, November 15, 2025
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
UFCLP
Location Details:
Bernal Library
500 Cortland
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Fascism, ICE, Project 2025 & Why We Need A General Strike: A Panel
Saturday, November 15, 2025
2:00 PM
Bernal Heights Library
500 Cortland Ave., San Francisco
Join a forum on the ICE raids, militarization of our cities, the government shutdown and the calls for a general strike by Brandon Johnson, the Mayor of Chicago and Sara Nelson, President of AFA-CWA.
Working people are under assault from the fascist immigration raids to the attacks on public education, public services, healthcare and the government shutdown to the US support for Israeli genocide and the Trump’s war on Venezuela and Colombia.
The danger of martial law and the use of the National Guard, ICE and US troops to institute a fascist take-over is growing and it is funded with $170 billion from Trump’s budget earlier this year.
This panel will also look at how working people are being affected and why some unions are taking action including UAW NOLSW-LAE which had a one-day work action with a picket of the ICE office in San Francisco.
The call by Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson and AFA-CWA president Sara Nelson on No King’s Day for a national general strike will be discussed and how working people and unions can build support for such action to stop the war on working people, unions, the poor and immigrants.
Speakers:
UAW NOLSW-LAE
Cheryl Thorton - SEIU 1021 SF Community Healthcare Chap. Chair
Sang Hae Kil - SJSU Professor & CFA Leader
Lisa Milos - UPTE Members For Palestine.
Steve Zeltzer - WorkWeek
Ricardo Ortiz - Labor Researcher & Puerto Rican Internationalist
Endorsed by: WorkWeek, UAW NOLSW-LAE, UFCLP, RWF, UPTE Members For Palestine
For more info: http://www.ufclp.org, info [at] ufclp.org
'Time for a general strike!': Union president Sara Nelson calls for action at DC "No Kings" protest
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7jhbtL5pLnY
WASHINGTON, DC: At the "No Kings" protest in the nation's capital—one of thousands of demonstrations that took place across the country on Saturday—labor leader and international president of the Association of Flight Attendants Sara Nelson spoke with TRNN about the role unions must play in ending the current government shutdown and stopping the oligarchy's war on democracy.
For more information: http://www.ufclp.org
